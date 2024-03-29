How popular are your Fortnite skins? List of the most used skins

Ever wondered how popular your favorite Fortnite skin is? Well, now you can know exactly how many players use any given skin and where they rank in popularity.

Fortnite has created thousands of skins throughout the years through collaborations, battle passes, and generic releases.

With millions of players on the platform, it can be hard to determine which skins are the most popular from season to season.

Thanks to Fortnite.gg, anyone can now view the usage statistics of specific skins, revealing how popular they are among players.

How to see a skin’s popularity in Fortnite

To see a certain skin’s popularity, the users will have to head to Fortnite.gg and navigate to the ‘Most Used Skins’ tab.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite.gg Hit the ‘Most Used Skins’ button

Under this section of the website, users can filter and scroll to see the current most popular skins. Some categories name the most popular skins within a certain specification like Fortnite Crew or Starter Pack skins.

If a certain skin is not seen on the opening page, users can hit the ‘Create a List’ button to see all of the skins in Fortnite. This is where the search function can be found to pick out a skin by its name.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite.gg Fortnite.gg Most Used Skins tab

The list is automatically filtered to show the most recent additions to Fortnite, not by when they were last shown in the item shop. So if the user is looking for last season’s battle pass skins, they only need to scroll down a little.

Article continues after ad

Fortnite.gg Add skins to ‘My List’ to compare popularity

After a skin is added to the list, its popularity can be viewed by the user. There will be a number in the skin’s icon which determines their placement within the list. The more skins added, the numbers will shift from the most to least popular.

Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 content:

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Patch Notes | How to get Victory Umbrella | Map Changes and new locations | Every new, vaulted and unvaulted weapon | All Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and rewards | How to get Avatar Korra skin | All Weekly Challenges & Quests | Where to find all Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 | Chapter 5 Season 2 end date | How to get Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic | Fortnite Server Status | How to defeat bosses | All Weapon Mods in Chapter 5 Season 2 | All NPC Characters | Best weapons tier list | Best landing spots | How to get Medallions

Article continues after ad