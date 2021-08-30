Fortnite update 17.50 early patch notes: Downtime details, finale event, bug fixes

Fortnite v17.50 is just around the corner, and it’s expected to be a big one as it’s the final update before Chapter 2 Season 7 finally comes to a close. Here are the early patch notes.

Season 7 of Fortnite has been one of the best in recent memory, with plenty of exciting additions like the Mothership mini-game, an Ariana Grande concert, and the long-awaited arrival of DC Comics icon Superman to keep things fresh.

But now we’re just two weeks away from Season 8’s debut, and that means there’s time for one final update to keep players busy in the final stretch and (hopefully) add all of the files needed for a big finale event to round out the alien storyline!

Below, you’ll find everything we know about the v17.50 update so far, including Corny Complex being abducted, Kevin the Cube returning, and plenty of bug fixes to make sure things run smoothly in the build-up to Season 7’s finale.

Fortnite update 17.50 downtime details

Downtime for Fortnite update v17.50 is expected to begin on Tuesday, August 30, 2021, at around 1AM PDT / 4AM EDT / 9AM BST / 10AM CEST.

Based on previous updates this season, downtime could last anywhere from an hour to two hours, depending on the amount of content that gets added.

Fortnite update 17.50 patch notes

Season 7 finale event

We don’t have many details about the upcoming Season 7 finale event yet, but the v17.50 update should add all of the files needed for it to take place.

A countdown is expected to appear on Friday, September 3, similar to the previous Rift Tour countdown. The event will likely bring the battle between the Imagined Order and the alien invaders to an end.

Corny Complex will be abducted

Recent weeks have seen both Coral Castle and Slurpy Swamp get abducted by aliens in their battle with the Imagined Order, and leakers have teased that Corny Complex will be the final POI to join them.

It makes sense, considering the Imagined Order’s base is hidden underneath Corny Complex. It’s likely that this abduction will be the catalyst for whatever happens during the Season 7 finale.

Kevin the Cube returns?

Throughout Season 7, there have been loads of teasers from both devs and prominent leakers about the return of Kevin the Cube, the mysterious object that caused havoc back in Chapter 1 Season X.

We’ll have to wait and see when Kevin the Cube will make its long-awaited return, but it will likely have something to do with the Season 7 finale. If not then, we can expect to see it at the beginning of Season 8.

Burning Wolf Fortnite Crew Pack

The next Crew Pack-exclusive skin, Burning Wolf, and its matching cosmetics will be available to claim for Fortnite Crew subscribers from Wednesday, September 1, 2021.

This is the first of three skins that will appear in the First Shadows Set over the next few months.

Shang-Chi crossover

It won’t arrive with the v17.50 update, but leakers have teased that a crossover with the latest Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, will be coming to Fortnite on Thursday, September 2.

Fortnite update 17.50 bug fixes

Alongside the new features listed above, Epic Games will also be fixing a number of bugs in v17.50 to help improve the overall gameplay experience. You can see these bug fixes below:

Battle Royale Issues

Losing item functionality after swapping from Prop-ifier to Consumable.

Creative Issues

Adding the Skydome Device to the hotbar resets the island visually.

Players are ejected from vehicles in shallow water.

Android Players are unable to use color picker to change color.

Save The World Issues

SGT Tank Gatling’s perk Bouncy Shield is no longer triggering.

Inaccurate description of Goin’ Constructor in game.

That’s everything we know about v17.50 so far! Make sure you check back later as we’ll be adding more information when the update goes live on August 31.