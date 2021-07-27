Fortnite event countdown: What is coming at the end of the Season 7 timer?

A mysterious new countdown timer has appeared in the lobby of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, but what does it mean? We have a few theories of what could be arriving.

On July 27, Epic Games shipped a mini update known as v17.21. Usually, these updates are just hotfixes that add small features to the game, but players had to endure some downtime for this one, which seemed suspicious: Something big was in the works.

Well, it turns out that ‘something’ is an ominous countdown that’s appeared in the Fortnite lobby. Many players have been left speculating what it means, and the most likely answer is that it’s leading up to a live event (or maybe a concert).

Here’s everything we know about the Fortnite Season 7 countdown so far, including rumors and leaks about what could happen when it ends.

What is the Fortnite Season 7 countdown for?

Our biggest guess right now is that the countdown is leading towards a full-scale alien invasion. So far in Season 7, players have had to deal with UFOs, alien parasites, and Mothership abductions, and now things could be about to heat up even more.

It’s been teased for a while now that Coral Castle will be the first major location to be destroyed by the alien invaders in Fortnite Season 7, but it seems there could there actually be some widespread destruction across the whole map on the way.

These POIs got updated to be abducted in chunks: – Slurpy Swamps

– Coral Castle

– Corny Complex — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

Several reliable leakers including HYPEX have revealed that POIs including Slurpy Swamp, Coral Castle, and Corny Complex are all set to be “abducted in chunks” in the near future. Could this be the ‘event’ the timer is for? Seems likely.

Is an Ariana Grande virtual concert happening in Fortnite?

One of the biggest rumors from the world of Fortnite right now is that a virtual Ariana Grande concert is set to take place in the game.

During the ongoing dispute between Epic and Apple, it was revealed that an Ariana Grande collaboration was considered, and a recent leak claimed that both a skin and a virtual concert were going to arrive soon.

If an Ariana Grande concert were ever going to happen, it seems likely that it would take place at the end of a huge countdown, right? Of course, it’s all just rumors for now, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed.

When does the Fortnite Season 7 countdown end?

The countdown timer in the Fortnite lobby is currently scheduled to expire on Friday, August 6, at 3PM PST / 6PM EST / 11PM BST. This means whatever live event is in-store for players should kick off then.

There’s every chance that Epic could delay this end date, of course, but they’ve got plenty of time to make sure the event runs smoothly and to plan, so we’re expecting this countdown to stay on track.

We’ll keep this article updated when new information emerges, so check back soon.