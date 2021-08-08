Fortnite devs teasing return of Kevin the Cube yet again

Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, has, yet again, teased the return of the infamous and mysterious Kevin the Cube in Fortnite Chapter Two.

Fortnite’s first couple of years revolutionised online video games. The shift to seasonal content, weekly updates, challenges, and mind-bending in-game events has left its legacy on many other games, including Warzone and Apex Legends.

While the game is not as popular as it once was, it still has millions of players who look forward to its new content and ambitious crossovers.

One of the major narrative devices in Fortnite’s first chapter was Kevin the Cube, a mysterious object which originally appeared outside Paradise Palms in Season 5. It then returned in Season 6 and Season X (with the Floating Island), before vanishing for good.

There have, though, been hints that Kevin is still present in Chapter Two. The company present at the power plant, for example, is called Kevolution Energy – hinting that Kevin is the mysterious power behind the POI.

We now have a more concrete hint at Kevin’s return, thanks to Fortnite’s Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard.

On August 7, the dev tweeted: “They see me rollin’ pt 2.” While there was no explicit reference to Kevin, the lyrics from Chamillionaire’s 2009 hit ‘Ridin” were used as a backdrop to Kevin’s travels around the map in Chapter 1.

They see me rollin’ pt 2. — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 8, 2021

The return of Kevin does seem to be the only explanation for Mustard’s tweets, with a number of prominent Fortnite voices, including leaker HYPEX, taking it as confirmation that the mysterious cube will be back on the map soon.

Although no date is set in stone, we expect Fortnite Chapter Two: Season 8 to drop around September 13, which also could be when Kevin makes his return to Fortnite.

Only time will tell the havoc he wreaks on its environment this time, and what he has to do with the disappearance of Glyph Master Raz.