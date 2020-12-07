Logo
Fortnite teasing new Predator crossover at Stealthy Stronghold

Published: 7/Dec/2020 0:44

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite x Predator Crossover
Epic Games / 20th Century Fox

Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers, and recent hints and leaks have suggested the next one could see The Predator crash-land and hunt for prey in Stealthy Stronghold.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 ended the Fortnite x Marvel crossover, for the time being. However, more crossovers have already begun, including ones with The Mandalorian and God of War. 

But that’s not all—teasers and leaks hinting towards other crossovers keeping popping up left, right, and center. First, signs pointed towards a potential crossover with G.I Joe. Then, a crossover with Halo leaked and was more or less confirmed.

Now, people have found evidence that another interesting crossover is in the cards, and it could happen soon. Fortnite players might cross paths with an imposing alien warrior from another world, Predator.

Fortnite x Predator Crossover
Epic Games / Disney
Fortnite and The Mandalorian have crossed paths in Chapter 2 Season 5.

A crossover between Fortnite and Predator has been hinted at both in-game and in leaked files. It all revolves around Stealthy Stronghold; a new POI introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

The first batch of evidence is something players can see for themselves. Stealthy Stronghold includes three references to the movie, including an actual logo of the Predator.

“Fortnite is teasing a PREDATOR collab in Stealthy Stronghold,” said T5G. “Check this out. Truck being used as a generator (in the Predator movie) plus the crashed helicopter and the LOGO of the predator locking onto something all in the same POI.”

The second piece of evidence popped up in an official post on social media. “Listen to the Jones’ tapes at 10 seconds,” said T5G.

“He conveniently says “Predators,” and then you hear a roar that sounds identical to predators,” they added.

If that wasn’t enough, a leaker named FortTory also discovered some files that add even more evidence to the claims. “There are files referencing to a possible boss at Stealthy Strongholds,” he said.

So whoever could this possible boss be?” he added. “The Predator as some people theorize or someone else?

All in all, the evidence is damning, and it seems like a Fortnite x Predator crossover is imminent. But nothing is official until it’s confirmed. For all we know, it might not make it into the game.

Still, it’s an exciting prospect that is generating lots of hype. Time will whether it all comes to fruition, but the signs are all there.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.