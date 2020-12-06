 Game-breaking Fortnite bug lets you stay in storm forever for free wins - Dexerto
Game-breaking Fortnite bug lets you stay in storm forever for free wins

Published: 6/Dec/2020 16:52

by Julian Young
Fornite Season 5 Zero Point With Logo
Epic Games

Another game-breaking glitch has appeared in Fortnite Season 5, allowing players to stay alive in the storm by abusing the Zero Point’s healing abilities.

With the release of Fortnite’s new Chapter 2 Season 5, developer Epic Games updated the Zero Point landmark and nearby portion of the map after players defeated Galactus in the lead-up to the Season 5 release.

The Zero Point provides players with a revamped location to drop into, and also has healing abilities they can use if they close enough to the orb when taking damage.

While the healing mechanic is intended, some players discovered a way to abuse the Zero Point and secure Victory Royales without firing a single shot.

Fornite Season 5 Characters
Epic Games
Season 5 Zero Point Glitch

On December 5, user ‘u/Silv3erz’ exposed this new game-breaking glitch in a post on the Fortnite subreddit.

u/Silv3erz shared a clip showing a player taking damage from the storm. After the player is knocked and eliminated, their teammate jumps into the Zero Point and is healed. After healing they are shot out and fall to the ground, then repeat the process another time.

“There goes one,” the player shouts as an opponent’s name pops up in the elimination feed. A few seconds later, the last enemy player is eliminated and the Victory Royale notification appears. The player using the glitch to survive shouts “Let’s f**king go!” and then both teammates start laughing.

New way to get infinite free wins from FortNiteBR

While the Zero Point’s healing abilities are intended, a glitch that allows players to stay alive in the storm forever is not something Epic wants in their game.

Chapter 2 Season 5 has already introduced several new bugs, like a glitch where players could turn invisible or gain infinite health by abusing the game’s quicksand. “We broke FORTNITE SEASON 5 AGAIN” read one reply to u/Silv3erz’s post.

At the time of writing, this glitch has not been added to the official Trello Board where Epic tracks issues they are working on. While they might not be aware of it yet, the developer will probably pick up on the problem soon enough and correct it.

Until the issue is resolved, players should watch out for teams abusing this exploit to stay alive in the storm. Any glitch that lets players cheat death is quite serious, and once Epic is aware of the issue it will probably be a priority fix.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.