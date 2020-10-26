Fortnite dev hints G.I Joe Snake Eyes collaboration could be in the works

Fortnite developer Donald Mustard hid some clues towards future content in the background of his zoom call today and a conveniently-placed G.I Joe figurine has convinced some players a collaboration could be on the cards.

Fortnite is no stranger to collaboration and innovation. It’s a game that knows no bounds and has collided with other characters and universes including Batman, John Wick, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Donald Mustard, the Creative Director at Epic Games, has been busy dropping hints towards future content in recent weeks. In an interview on Marvel’s ‘This Week In Marvel’ podcast, he let it slip that Fortnite and Marvel would be crossing paths time and time again.

However, it seems like that isn’t all he’s got planned. Earlier today, he took part in a zoom interview with video-game journalist Geoff Keighley and dropped some hints towards future content in a creative way.

Donald Mustard scattered clues around his room

Donald Mustard used a webcam during the Zoom call. Naturally, that means viewers could see the room he was in. However, instead of covering things up left, right, and center, he embraced it and decided to play a game — the madman scattered clues hinting towards future content around the room.

“That was SO fun and SO inspiring!” he said. “Super cool to hang out with a bunch of awesome people who all LOVE the art of games! Trying to count how many clues to future stuff I’ve hidden into the background of my ‘wfh’ space…” he added.

That was SO fun and SO inspiring! Super cool to hang out with a bunch of awesome people who all LOVE the art of games! Trying to count how many clues to future stuff I’ve hidden into the background of my ‘wfh’ space… https://t.co/m4lxWPt3ks — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) October 25, 2020

Fortnite players were quick to pounce and look for clues. There were lots of bits and pieces in the shot, including a couch, a desk, an exercise bike, and paintings on the wall.

However, one item stood head and shoulders above the rest. It’s gained traction on social media and convinced many Fortnite might cross paths with another popular American hero, G.I Joe.

There’s a lot of stuff hidden in the background, including a poster to Star Trek: Into Darkness. However, only one thing sticks out like a sore thumb; a boxed figure of ‘Snake Eyes’ from revived franchise G.I Joe.

Snake Eyes is an important member of the G.I Joe Team. He’s also one of the most popular characters in the story and has been involved in the story behind every G.I Joe movie and series.

Interestingly, a spin-off film dedicated entirely to him called ‘Snake Eyes’ is reportedly on the cards for production in 2021. If anything, it makes a potential Fortnite and G.I Joe collaboration all-the-more believable.

However, not everyone is convinced. Some players hope and believe Fortnite will cross paths with Star Trek instead.

It’s also possible that both of them will come into play at separate points in time. After all, Donald Mustard himself multiple clues were hidden in the background.

Either way, the hype is real, and players can’t wait to see what’s happening next in Fortnite. And, while we wait, there’s still plenty of Marvel content to enjoy too.