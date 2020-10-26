Fortnite

Fortnite dev hints G.I Joe Snake Eyes collaboration could be in the works

Published: 26/Oct/2020 6:38 Updated: 26/Oct/2020 7:02

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite developer Donald Mustard hid some clues towards future content in the background of his zoom call today and a conveniently-placed G.I Joe figurine has convinced some players a collaboration could be on the cards.

Fortnite is no stranger to collaboration and innovation. It’s a game that knows no bounds and has collided with other characters and universes including Batman, John Wick, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Donald Mustard, the Creative Director at Epic Games, has been busy dropping hints towards future content in recent weeks. In an interview on Marvel’s ‘This Week In Marvel’ podcast, he let it slip that Fortnite and Marvel would be crossing paths time and time again.

However, it seems like that isn’t all he’s got planned. Earlier today, he took part in a zoom interview with video-game journalist Geoff Keighley and dropped some hints towards future content in a creative way.

Donald Mustard scattered clues around his room

Donald Mustard used a webcam during the Zoom call. Naturally, that means viewers could see the room he was in. However, instead of covering things up left, right, and center, he embraced it and decided to play a game — the madman scattered clues hinting towards future content around the room.

“That was SO fun and SO inspiring!” he said. “Super cool to hang out with a bunch of awesome people who all LOVE the art of games! Trying to count how many clues to future stuff I’ve hidden into the background of my ‘wfh’ space…” he added.

Fortnite players were quick to pounce and look for clues. There were lots of bits and pieces in the shot, including a couch, a desk, an exercise bike, and paintings on the wall.

However, one item stood head and shoulders above the rest. It’s gained traction on social media and convinced many Fortnite might cross paths with another popular American hero, G.I Joe.

There’s a lot of stuff hidden in the background, including a poster to Star Trek: Into Darkness. However, only one thing sticks out like a sore thumb; a boxed figure of ‘Snake Eyes’ from revived franchise G.I Joe.

Reddit user /u/Jtneagle points out the G.I Joe Snake Eyes clue with a red arrow.

Snake Eyes is an important member of the G.I Joe Team. He’s also one of the most popular characters in the story and has been involved in the story behind every G.I Joe movie and series.

Interestingly, a spin-off film dedicated entirely to him called ‘Snake Eyes’ is reportedly on the cards for production in 2021. If anything, it makes a potential Fortnite and G.I Joe collaboration all-the-more believable.

GI Joe hero Snake Eyes could be set to join the Fortnite roster in a future season.

However, not everyone is convinced. Some players hope and believe Fortnite will cross paths with Star Trek instead.

It’s also possible that both of them will come into play at separate points in time. After all, Donald Mustard himself multiple clues were hidden in the background.

Either way, the hype is real, and players can’t wait to see what’s happening next in Fortnite. And, while we wait, there’s still plenty of Marvel content to enjoy too.

Fortnite

Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Week 3: results & final placements

Published: 26/Oct/2020 3:05

by Brad Norton
FNCS

The penultimate week of Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) action for Chapter 2 Season 4 has wrapped up as the world’s top players now have their sights set on the Grand Finals.

Three weeks of FNCS competition are now in the books. Each week saw fresh faces cracking into the top of the standings. However, a few veteran Trios have stood out from the pack each time around.

From banning controversy to game-breaking bugs, the tournament hasn’t come without its fair share of troubles. However, the most experienced players pushed through to cla67)im their spot in the upcoming Grand Finals.

With everything to play for, the third round of the tournament was one of the most intense yet. Below is a full rundown of how the penultimate week played out.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East recap – Week Three

Another week of FNCS and another Trio has been crowned victorious. Former winners pulled off some huge plays and made it back into the top 10 again. Ultimately though, it was  TMS Commandment Liquid Cented, and NRG Edgey that won it all in week three.

They had a 20 point lead over the second-best team, cruising well ahead of those in third place and below. As per usual, all of the biggest names were lined up to compete. Only three players could walk away with the lion’s share though.

Despite setting a record for the day with four overall match wins, the Trio of Zayt, Saffy, and STREMON couldn’t secure enough kills to boost their points. The final standings can be found below.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 NA East results- Week Three (Top 15)

Place Players Points
1 TSM_Comadon, Liquid ilililil, NRG Edgey 236
2 TNA Deyy, TNA Mero, Reverse2k 216
3 NRG Zayt, TSM saffy, Liquid STREMON 199
4 LG Jampеr, bughа, C9 Avery 195
5 NRG СІіх, illеst, FаZe Bizzle 169
6 BBG KREMON, BBG Bucke, TSM DEMONADA 166
7 LG Slackes, Acоrn, Vanish ʝahq 158
8 Crumblerr, Nexybtw, Marzz_Ow 138
9 FaZe Megga, Liquid Riversan, FаZe Dubs 131
10 Degеn, Ajerss, SEN Animal 129
11 GАВΕ, tаhi, sprite dabdabdab 124
12 zum, skqttles, NRG Ronaldo 108
13 Јoji, Kn1pher, TabzG 103
14 Ghost Nittle, Mikeу, Ghost clarityG 102
15 vsB pgod, Alliege, Jelty 80

While one portion of week three has come to a close, check back soon for the NA West results as well.

