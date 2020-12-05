TimTheTatman rage quits after finding three fishing rods in Fortnite

Fortnite players know all too well what it’s like to land in a hot spot and struggle to find a weapon, including TimTheTatMan, who hilariously rage quit after he found nothing but fishing rods.

Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has jumped back on the Fortnite bandwagon in Season 5. The latest update has brought a lot of old stars back, and for the most part, the reception has been positive.

In Tim’s case though, it hasn’t been all sunshine and roses. He wanted to enjoy everything the new season has to offer. Instead, all he got was fishing rods and lots of them.

TimTheTatman descended onto Salty Towers with his squad, looking for an ideal place to land. Unfortunately, the two vacant rooftops he saw both had fishing rods. “Oh good, a fishing pole, oh good, another fishing pole, okay,” he said.

He decided to land on a house instead. “If I come in here and there’s a fishing pole, I’m leaving,” he said while breaking into the attic with his pickaxe. “I’m literally not kidding. I’m backing out if there’s a fishing pole in here.”

Fortunately, there wasn’t one in the attic, but there was nothing else either, so he dove a little deeper. He dropped down the staircase, turned left it into the kitchen, and hilariously found another fishing rod staring into his soul.

Without saying a word, TimTheTatman opened up the menu, quit the game, and placed his hands on his head in disbelief. “I’m not doing it,” he said, as he struggled to find the words to sum up his rage.

“The two guns I was going to land on [were] fishing poles,” he added. “I open up a door and go left, fishing pole. I’ll try again. When you guys are done, I’ll be ready to go again. I’m not going to play that game. I’m not going to do it.”

There’s nothing worse than landing in a spot surrounded by enemies and finding nothing useful.

Still, TimTheTatman’s fans were rolling on the floor laughing after seeing him get so riled up about it. Plus, the fact it happened to be a fishing rod made it even funnier.