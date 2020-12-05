Logo
Entertainment

TimTheTatman rage quits after finding three fishing rods in Fortnite

Published: 5/Dec/2020 1:17

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Epic Games Fortnite TimTheTatMan Fishing Pole
TimTheTatMan / Epic Games

Share

TimTheTatMan

Fortnite players know all too well what it’s like to land in a hot spot and struggle to find a weapon, including TimTheTatMan, who hilariously rage quit after he found nothing but fishing rods.

Tim ‘TimTheTatman’ Betar has jumped back on the Fortnite bandwagon in Season 5. The latest update has brought a lot of old stars back, and for the most part, the reception has been positive.

In Tim’s case though, it hasn’t been all sunshine and roses. He wanted to enjoy everything the new season has to offer. Instead, all he got was fishing rods and lots of them.

Epic Games Fortnite TimTheTatMan Fishing Pole
TimTheTatMan
TimTheTatman is a talented gamer in his own right, but he’s also hilarious to watch.

TimTheTatman descended onto Salty Towers with his squad, looking for an ideal place to land. Unfortunately, the two vacant rooftops he saw both had fishing rods. “Oh good, a fishing pole, oh good, another fishing pole, okay,”  he said.

He decided to land on a house instead. “If I come in here and there’s a fishing pole, I’m leaving,” he said while breaking into the attic with his pickaxe. “I’m literally not kidding. I’m backing out if there’s a fishing pole in here.”

Fortunately, there wasn’t one in the attic, but there was nothing else either, so he dove a little deeper. He dropped down the staircase, turned left it into the kitchen, and hilariously found another fishing rod staring into his soul.

Epic Games Fortnite TimTheTatMan Fishing Pole
Epic Games
It’s not ideal to find a fishing rod as your first weapon in Fortnite.

Without saying a word, TimTheTatman opened up the menu, quit the game, and placed his hands on his head in disbelief. “I’m not doing it,” he said, as he struggled to find the words to sum up his rage.

“The two guns I was going to land on [were] fishing poles,” he added. “I open up a door and go left, fishing pole. I’ll try again. When you guys are done, I’ll be ready to go again. I’m not going to play that game. I’m not going to do it.”

There’s nothing worse than landing in a spot surrounded by enemies and finding nothing useful.

Still, TimTheTatman’s fans were rolling on the floor laughing after seeing him get so riled up about it. Plus, the fact it happened to be a fishing rod made it even funnier.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.