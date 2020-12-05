How to complete The Mandalorian Beskar Armor challenges in Fortnite

Fortnite Season 5 has finally arrived and it has introduced new bounty hunters, such as the Mandalorian, as in-game characters. Here’s what you’ll need to complete the Beskar Armor challenges and unlock each of the skin styles available.

After the highly anticipated battle between Galactus and the Marvel heroes in Season 4’s Nexus War, Epic Games has revealed a new batch of characters that players can unlock in the Season 5 battle pass.

One of the most notable characters in the new Fortnite season is “Din Djarin” or The Mandalorian from Star Wars’ hit TV show on Disney+ and he comes with many skin styles that can be unlocked through completing challenges.

The Mandalorian makes use of Beskar Steel to improve his armor in the TV Series, and it is no different in Fortnite. For these challenges, you will need to find or earn eight pieces of Beskar to unlock the new skin styles.

Fortnite Season 5 The Mandalorian Battle Pass challenges

Right Shoulder Piece – Visit the Razor Crest

The first of the Beskar Steel challenges is fairly straightforward, as it simply requires you to visit a new Season 5 point-of-interest where The Mandalorian’s ship is located.

The Razor Crest can be found north of Lazy Lake and it will be just southeast of the new Colossal Coliseum POI. If you have not revealed this area in Season 5, it will be marked with “???” on your map.

To complete this challenge, you will simply need to climb on top of the Razor Crest and you should be rewarded with The Mandalorian’s Right Shoulder Beskar Piece.

Left Shoulder Piece – Earn Weapon Specialist Accolades

To unlock the Left Shoulder Piece of The Mandalorian’s armor, players will need to “Earn Weapon Specialist Accolades” in Fortnite Season 5.

Weapon Specialist Accolades are small challenges that require players to pick up kills or deal a certain amount of damage, in a single match, with the weapons in Fortnite.

For this piece of Beskar Steel, you’ll need to finish five of these Weapon Specialist Accolades in total to get The Mandalorian’s Left Shoulder Piece.

These accolades are often earned by playing Fortnite naturally, but you can speed things up by hopping into a Team Rumble match and dealing 150 damage with each weapon class.a

Left Thigh Piece – Find Beskar Steel deep in the belly of the Shark

For the Left Thigh Piece of Mando’s Beskar armor, Fortnite players will need to return to Season 2’s “The Shark” POI, which is now an unnamed location above Coral Castle.

Once you land at the flooded facility, you will need to find the Vault that has been cracked open, which was previously guarded by Skye and Henchmen in Season 3.

After reaching the Vault, you will need to look inside the door and you should find a piece of Beskar sitting on the shelf to your left.

Left Bracer – Find Beskar Steel where the Earth Meets the Sky

The fourth piece of Beskar for The Mandalorian’s alternative skin style can be found on the highest mountain in Fortnite, Mount Kay, which is in the southeast corner of the map.

Just south of the Catty Corner POI, players will need to climb to the summit of Mount Kay and search the chest near the flag pole.

It is worth noting that, as this Chest comes with an ID scanner, you will only be able to collect the piece of Beskar if you have The Mandalorian battle pass skin equipped.

As of now, there are still some Beskar Steel challenges that have yet to be revealed, but we will be sure to update you with more ways to unlock The Mandalorian’s armor when they are released.