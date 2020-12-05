Logo
Fortnite

How to complete The Mandalorian Beskar Armor challenges in Fortnite

Published: 5/Dec/2020 12:02

by Daniel Cleary
Mandalorian and Grogu in fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5 The Mandalorian

Fortnite Season 5 has finally arrived and it has introduced new bounty hunters, such as the Mandalorian, as in-game characters. Here’s what you’ll need to complete the Beskar Armor challenges and unlock each of the skin styles available.

After the highly anticipated battle between Galactus and the Marvel heroes in Season 4’s Nexus War, Epic Games has revealed a new batch of characters that players can unlock in the Season 5 battle pass.

One of the most notable characters in the new Fortnite season is “Din Djarin” or The Mandalorian from Star Wars’ hit TV show on Disney+ and he comes with many skin styles that can be unlocked through completing challenges.

The Mandalorian makes use of Beskar Steel to improve his armor in the TV Series, and it is no different in Fortnite. For these challenges, you will need to find or earn eight pieces of Beskar to unlock the new skin styles.

Fortnite Season 5 The Mandalorian Battle Pass challenges

Right Shoulder Piece – Visit the Razor Crest

The first of the Beskar Steel challenges is fairly straightforward, as it simply requires you to visit a new Season 5 point-of-interest where The Mandalorian’s ship is located.

The Razor Crest can be found north of Lazy Lake and it will be just southeast of the new Colossal Coliseum POI. If you have not revealed this area in Season 5, it will be marked with “???” on your map.

To complete this challenge, you will simply need to climb on top of the Razor Crest and you should be rewarded with The Mandalorian’s Right Shoulder Beskar Piece.

Location of the Razer Crest in Fortnite
Epic Games
Razer Crest location in Fortnite Season 5.

Left Shoulder Piece – Earn Weapon Specialist Accolades

To unlock the Left Shoulder Piece of The Mandalorian’s armor, players will need to “Earn Weapon Specialist Accolades” in Fortnite Season 5.

Weapon Specialist Accolades are small challenges that require players to pick up kills or deal a certain amount of damage, in a single match, with the weapons in Fortnite.

For this piece of Beskar Steel, you’ll need to finish five of these Weapon Specialist Accolades in total to get The Mandalorian’s Left Shoulder Piece.

These accolades are often earned by playing Fortnite naturally, but you can speed things up by hopping into a Team Rumble match and dealing 150 damage with each weapon class.a

Mandalorian armor unlock in fortnite
Comrad3s, YouTube
You will need to deal damage with different weapons in Fortnite for this Beskar Steel piece.

Left Thigh Piece – Find Beskar Steel deep in the belly of the Shark

For the Left Thigh Piece of Mando’s Beskar armor, Fortnite players will need to return to Season 2’s “The Shark” POI, which is now an unnamed location above Coral Castle.

Once you land at the flooded facility, you will need to find the Vault that has been cracked open, which was previously guarded by Skye and Henchmen in Season 3.

After reaching the Vault, you will need to look inside the door and you should find a piece of Beskar sitting on the shelf to your left.

Mandalorian with beskar steel in fortnite
Pure Game Guides, YouTube
The Beskar Steel can be found in the Vault of The Shark POI.

Left Bracer – Find Beskar Steel where the Earth Meets the Sky

The fourth piece of Beskar for The Mandalorian’s alternative skin style can be found on the highest mountain in Fortnite, Mount Kay, which is in the southeast corner of the map.

Just south of the Catty Corner POI, players will need to climb to the summit of Mount Kay and search the chest near the flag pole.

It is worth noting that, as this Chest comes with an ID scanner, you will only be able to collect the piece of Beskar if you have The Mandalorian battle pass skin equipped.

Fortnite map location of Beskar
Epic Games
Location for The Mandalorian’s Left Bracer in Fortnite.

As of now, there are still some Beskar Steel challenges that have yet to be revealed, but we will be sure to update you with more ways to unlock The Mandalorian’s armor when they are released.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.