Logo
Fortnite

When is Halo coming to Fortnite? Skin release date, Winterfest, more

Published: 5/Dec/2020 14:09

by Connor Bennett
Master Chief from Halo at the Hunter's Haven POI in Fortnite
Epic Games/Microsoft

Share

Fortnite Season 5

A Fortnite leaker has hinted at when the Halo skin and limited-time mode should be released, but the exact day is still slightly shrouded in mystery. 

Crossovers in Fortnite have been great for fans who want to combine two of their favorite things. In the past, we’ve seen everything from Batman to Stranger Things to a full-blown Marvel-themed season. 

In Chapter 2, Season 5, two more crossovers have joined the battle royale party. The Mandalorian from Star Wars is one of the battle pass skins, while Kratos from God of War has also released as a part of a cosmetics bundle. 

Leaks have suggested that more and more crossovers are coming, with Halo seemingly being the next one to arrive – bringing a Master Chief skin, as well as a few other cosmetics too. 

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Mando and The Child are in Fortnite Season 5.

Leaks have also claimed that there will be a Halo-themed, Red vs Blue limited-time mode – somewhat similar to the Marvel Endgame LTM where players were either part of the Avengers or Thanos’ army of minions. 

With Kratos getting his moment in the spotlight as of now, fans are desperate to know when Master Chief and the Halo crossover will take his place. 

Well, according to Fortnite leaker FNBRUnreleased, the Halo crossover is set to happen when the V15.10 update is released. As of writing, there is no concrete date for that, but it shouldn’t be too far away either.

When is Fortnite’s v15.10 update and Winterfest?

The V15.10 update would also, likely, be the patch to bring in the Winterfest celebrations back to Fortnite, so, we’d probably see some map changes too with more snow on the map. 

Last year, Winterfest started on December 18, which was a Wednesday. If Epic Games opt for a similar date this year, we could maybe see it around December 16-17, as they fall on a Wednesday and Thursday.

Ultimately, that is up to Epic, and we’ll just have to wait until they release an update, but hopefully, it won’t be too far away.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.