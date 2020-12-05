When is Halo coming to Fortnite? Skin release date, Winterfest, more

A Fortnite leaker has hinted at when the Halo skin and limited-time mode should be released, but the exact day is still slightly shrouded in mystery.

Crossovers in Fortnite have been great for fans who want to combine two of their favorite things. In the past, we’ve seen everything from Batman to Stranger Things to a full-blown Marvel-themed season.

In Chapter 2, Season 5, two more crossovers have joined the battle royale party. The Mandalorian from Star Wars is one of the battle pass skins, while Kratos from God of War has also released as a part of a cosmetics bundle.

Leaks have suggested that more and more crossovers are coming, with Halo seemingly being the next one to arrive – bringing a Master Chief skin, as well as a few other cosmetics too.

Leaks have also claimed that there will be a Halo-themed, Red vs Blue limited-time mode – somewhat similar to the Marvel Endgame LTM where players were either part of the Avengers or Thanos’ army of minions.

Read More: Where to find Jurassic World easter eggs in Fortnite Season 5

With Kratos getting his moment in the spotlight as of now, fans are desperate to know when Master Chief and the Halo crossover will take his place.

Well, according to Fortnite leaker FNBRUnreleased, the Halo crossover is set to happen when the V15.10 update is released. As of writing, there is no concrete date for that, but it shouldn’t be too far away either.

The Halo event/LTM SHOULD be coming out with the 15.10 update. (Could be subject to change) — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) December 3, 2020

When is Fortnite’s v15.10 update and Winterfest?

The V15.10 update would also, likely, be the patch to bring in the Winterfest celebrations back to Fortnite, so, we’d probably see some map changes too with more snow on the map.

Read More: Where to find every NPC in Fortnite Season 5

Last year, Winterfest started on December 18, which was a Wednesday. If Epic Games opt for a similar date this year, we could maybe see it around December 16-17, as they fall on a Wednesday and Thursday.

Ultimately, that is up to Epic, and we’ll just have to wait until they release an update, but hopefully, it won’t be too far away.