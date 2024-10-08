Fortnitemares trailer showcases five skins but one option steals the show

Fortnitemares 2024 dropped its highly anticipated trailer, revealing five fresh skins, but it’s a cute mashup that’s stealing the spotlight.

Fortnitemares has been Fortnite’s beloved Halloween event since 2017, known for delivering spooky skins, eerie map updates, and special gameplay modes. Each year, players dive into quests and challenges to unlock exclusive Halloween-themed cosmetics.

This year, rumors suggest a crossover with Saw, which has horror fans buzzing. The event starts October 11, and players are gearing up for even more creepy fun.

Four days before Fortntiemares kicks off, Epic Games showcased a 23-second teaser, and while horror icons made their mark, fans can’t stop talking about Harbinger Lexa’s witchy new look.

In the trailer, each character is seen carving a pumpkin, using methods as varied as stabbing, clawing, and sawing it into shapes – or pieces.

The skins revealed include Shadow Monks, Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Harbinger Lexa, Billy the Puppet from Saw, and Mephisto from Marvel.

While Mephisto, the notorious villain tied to Marvel’s Agatha All Along, has grabbed attention, Harbinger Lexa has unexpectedly stolen the show.

Originally introduced as a battle pass character in Chapter 2, Season 5, Lexa returns in a magical new form, decked out in a witch-themed outfit. Players who loved her anime-styled original design are thrilled to see her get the recognition they feel she’s long deserved.

Fans took to the comments to celebrate her appearance, flooding the post with excitement. One player exclaimed, “SHE FINALLY MADE IT IN A TRAILER!” while another gushed, “SHES SO CUTEEE!”

Harbinger Lexa’s witchy design has left players hoping she gets more screen time. Some players hope for “a Witch’s broom in game as a glider.” To which I say, why not an actual in-game broomstick? We’ve already soared with wings and jetpacks, so flying isn’t exactly new magic.

As Fortnitemares 2024 approaches, excitement continues to build. With more skins, cosmetics, and spooky gameplay modes expected, fans are eager to see what other tricks – or treats – Epic Games has in store this Halloween season.

