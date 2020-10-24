Epic confirms Fortnite x Marvel crossover will continue beyond Season 4 - Dexerto

Fortnite and Marvel have crossed paths time and time again, and it looks like their integration won’t be slowing down any time soon after Epic Games’ Creative Director Donald Mustard confirmed they have content planned for “many years.”

Fortnite is the gift that keeps on giving, even after all these years. New seasons and chapters keep it fresh by adding content and ditching other bits and pieces to mix things up.

Typically, each one introduces a new storyline complete with events, map changes, and themes. Naturally, that means players also get their hands on new skins, vehicles, weapons, and more.

Fortnite has had a series of incredible crossovers along the way too, including integrations with Batman, John Wick, Star Wars, and Stranger Things, to name a few. However, none have come close to the sheer level of epicness as Fortnite x Marvel.

Marvel crashed its way into Fortnite back when Avengers: Infinity War released in cinemas. It happened again with Avengers: Endgame. Fortnite even found it’s way into the movie. And of course, it’s happening again right now.

It’s a mutually beneficial relationship, and one that fans of both franchises would love to see more of. Thankfully, their prayers have now been answered.

Fortnite X Marvel will happen for “many years”

Epic Games’ Creative Director Donald Mustard opened up about the crossovers between Fortnite and Marvel in the latest episode of the ‘This Week In Marvel’ podcast. He confirmed that the two worlds would collide for many years to come.

“This is just the start,” he said. “This is the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. Like, this is not the end. This is the beginning.”

You can listen to the full episode here. This quote and the discussion around it start at the 38:20 mark.

Donald Mustard may have said too much

Many thought the current crossover could be the last. But thankfully, Donald Mustard himself confirmed that isn’t the case, although he says he might have “dropped too many hints” in his time on the podcast.

This was a lot of fun! Might have dropped too many hints at future stuff coming to Fortnite… https://t.co/II7jZ7wait — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) October 23, 2020

If you listen to the whole episode, you’ll realize how passionate he is about Marvel. He’s been a long time fan for many years, and being able to integrate his favorite characters into Fortnite has been a dream come true.

What’s more, he’s proud of the fact that Fortnite has become a part of the Marvel universe as well. For example, the Fortnite x Marvel Nexus War is canon. It’s even been published as an official comic.

Either way, it doesn’t matter whether you recognize it as official or not. Fortnite x Marvel has been a smash hit, and it’s here to stay.