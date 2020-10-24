 Epic confirms Fortnite x Marvel crossover will continue beyond Season 4 - Dexerto
Epic confirms Fortnite x Marvel crossover will continue beyond Season 4

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:20

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Fortnite and Marvel have crossed paths time and time again, and it looks like their integration won’t be slowing down any time soon after Epic Games’ Creative Director Donald Mustard confirmed they have content planned for “many years.”

Fortnite is the gift that keeps on giving, even after all these years. New seasons and chapters keep it fresh by adding content and ditching other bits and pieces to mix things up.

Typically, each one introduces a new storyline complete with events, map changes, and themes. Naturally, that means players also get their hands on new skins, vehicles, weapons, and more.

Fortnite has had a series of incredible crossovers along the way too, including integrations with Batman, John Wick, Star Wars, and Stranger Things, to name a few. However, none have come close to the sheer level of epicness as Fortnite x Marvel.

Marvel crashed its way into Fortnite back when Avengers: Infinity War released in cinemas. It happened again with Avengers: Endgame. Fortnite even found it’s way into the movie. And of course, it’s happening again right now.

It’s a mutually beneficial relationship, and one that fans of both franchises would love to see more of. Thankfully, their prayers have now been answered.

Fortnite X Marvel will happen for “many years”

Epic Games’ Creative Director Donald Mustard opened up about the crossovers between Fortnite and Marvel in the latest episode of the ‘This Week In Marvel’ podcast. He confirmed that the two worlds would collide for many years to come.

“This is just the start,” he said. “This is the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. Like, this is not the end. This is the beginning.”

You can listen to the full episode here. This quote and the discussion around it start at the 38:20 mark.

Donald Mustard may have said too much

Many thought the current crossover could be the last. But thankfully, Donald Mustard himself confirmed that isn’t the case, although he says he might have “dropped too many hints” in his time on the podcast.

If you listen to the whole episode, you’ll realize how passionate he is about Marvel. He’s been a long time fan for many years, and being able to integrate his favorite characters into Fortnite has been a dream come true.

What’s more, he’s proud of the fact that Fortnite has become a part of the Marvel universe as well. For example, the Fortnite x Marvel Nexus War is canon. It’s even been published as an official comic.

Either way, it doesn’t matter whether you recognize it as official or not. Fortnite x Marvel has been a smash hit, and it’s here to stay.

Ali-A reveals unreleased Fortnite skin haunting Weeping Woods

Published: 23/Oct/2020 11:45 Updated: 23/Oct/2020 11:47

by Connor Bennett
Popular Fortnite YouTuber Ali-A has shown that the previously leaked Madcap skin looks to be coming soon as a mobile glitch has revealed a strange character ‘haunting’ Weeping Woods. 

Across the different Fortnite seasons and updates, Epic Games have released a vast amount of cosmetics – with fans picking out their favorites and donning them in-game. 

Typically, these skins are leaked ahead of time as leakers are able to decrypt games files that are added to the mix with each new update and patch. Some of these skins never see the light of day, or are held back for quite a while, despite being leaked following a patch. 

One of the skins that falls into this category is the Madcap – a glowing, purple, Mushroom-themed skin. It was leaked quite a while back, and while it hasn’t been available just yet, it looks like it will be pretty soon. 

Popular YouTuber Ali-A pointed out that some Fortnite mobile players on Android had spotted the outline of a skin sitting around in Weeping Woods. 

The character that seems to be ‘haunting’ the POI, is stood under a tree with their arms crossed. However, it’s not colorful. Instead, it’s a blacked-out silhouette – almost as if it’s going to be added soon, but is showing up as a visual glitch in-game. 

Ali-A noted that the character is most definitely Madcap because of the shape of the head, and given that he’s hanging around Weeping Woods, there might be a challenge or quest line involved with unlocking the skin.

Timestamp of 3:48

Even though the YouTuber’s speculation seems pretty spot on, there’s no telling if he’s right just yet because Epic Games hasn’t announced anything. 

It could very well be that, as Fortnitemares unfolds, the skin will finally be available through the item shop and there are also challenges in Weeping Woods to unlock skin styles. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see.