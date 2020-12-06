Fortnite Season 5 best landing spots: Most chests & exotic weapon spawns - Dexerto

The best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 have been revealed as players have found the places that have the most chests and best loot at the start of every game.

After Chapter 2, Season 4’s epic end of season event, the Fortnite battle royale island has been taken over by hunters – and the Zero Point has also made an appearance at the center of the map again.

The map has been tweaked too, bringing in new locations like Stealthy Stronghold and Hunter’s Haven, while Tilted Towers is back in the form of Salty Towers as it’s now part Tilted and part Salty Springs.

With all these map changes, some players might be wondering if it’s time to switch up their trusty landing spot, or if their usual location has been given a bit of a boost.

Fortnite Season 5 POIs with most chests

Well, that’s where Fortnite stats website LootLake comes into play. They’ve already documented the amount of chest, vehicle, fish, and whatever other spawns you can think you might need in Chapter 2, Season 5.

Chests are the biggest thing, so, we’ll focus on them. In Seasons 3 and 4, Misty Meadows had the most chests, but the title now goes to Lazy Lake. The POI has 41 possible chest spawns dotted around.

After that, Sweaty Sands and Misty Meadows have the most – with 34 and 33 respectively. In terms of new POIs, Hunter’s Haven leads the way at 21, though depending on your rotation, you could find another 15 nearby.

Fortnite Season 5 exotic weapon locations

Now, if you’re not too fussed with chests and want to go after the exotic, rare weapons that have been plunged into this season, we’ve got them for you as well.

The Mandalorian’s rifle is found at his downed Razor Crest ship near Colossal Coliseum, while the Boom Sniper Rifle is on the small island to the east of Stealthy Stronghold.

Obviously, to get your hands on the rare weapons, you will either need to defeat one of the hunters – and that’s not an easy task, especially against The Mandalorian – or have the bars to buy the weapon.

Though, if you do manage to get your hands on them, you’ll be well on your way to a victory royale as the weapons are incredibly powerful.