Fortnite Season 5 best landing spots: Most chests & exotic weapon spawns - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 5 best landing spots: Most chests & exotic weapon spawns

Published: 6/Dec/2020 15:25

by Connor Bennett
Mandalorian and Fortnite chests
Fortnite Season 5

The best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 have been revealed as players have found the places that have the most chests and best loot at the start of every game. 

After Chapter 2, Season 4’s epic end of season event, the Fortnite battle royale island has been taken over by hunters – and the Zero Point has also made an appearance at the center of the map again.

The map has been tweaked too, bringing in new locations like Stealthy Stronghold and Hunter’s Haven, while Tilted Towers is back in the form of Salty Towers as it’s now part Tilted and part Salty Springs. 

With all these map changes, some players might be wondering if it’s time to switch up their trusty landing spot, or if their usual location has been given a bit of a boost. 

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Mando and The Child are in Fortnite Season 5.

Fortnite Season 5 POIs with most chests

Well, that’s where Fortnite stats website LootLake comes into play. They’ve already documented the amount of chest, vehicle, fish, and whatever other spawns you can think you might need in Chapter 2, Season 5.

Chests are the biggest thing, so, we’ll focus on them. In Seasons 3 and 4, Misty Meadows had the most chests, but the title now goes to Lazy Lake. The POI has 41 possible chest spawns dotted around.

After that, Sweaty Sands and Misty Meadows have the most – with 34 and 33 respectively. In terms of new POIs, Hunter’s Haven leads the way at 21, though depending on your rotation, you could find another 15 nearby. 

Fortnite Season 5 chest spawns
LootLake
The most chests can be found at Lazy Lake in Season 5.

Fortnite Season 5 exotic weapon locations

Now, if you’re not too fussed with chests and want to go after the exotic, rare weapons that have been plunged into this season, we’ve got them for you as well.

The Mandalorian’s rifle is found at his downed Razor Crest ship near Colossal Coliseum, while the Boom Sniper Rifle is on the small island to the east of Stealthy Stronghold.

Fortnite Season 5 exotic weapon spawns
LootLake
Every spawn for the exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 5.

Obviously, to get your hands on the rare weapons, you will either need to defeat one of the hunters – and that’s not an easy task, especially against The Mandalorian – or have the bars to buy the weapon. 

Though, if you do manage to get your hands on them, you’ll be well on your way to a victory royale as the weapons are incredibly powerful.

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.