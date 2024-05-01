GamingFortnite

Fortnite players split on “overwhelming” number of available Battle Passes

Brianna Reeves
fortnite battle passesEpic Games/Disney

Fortnite players are divided on the need for Chapter 5 Season 2 hosting multiple Battle Passes at the same time, with some calling the game’s many offerings “overwhelming.”

The v29.40 update on May 3 will introduce a Star Wars-themed Battle Pass for LEGO mode. Titled LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure, the offerings will remain available for 80 days and allow players to unlock Chewbacca and other in-game rewards like the Tatooine Turret and Tanks Bundle.

Given Star Wars Day’s imminence, there’s much excitement surrounding the upcoming content additions. However, some Fortnite faithful have also grown weary of the sheer number of Battle Passes, especially since the LEGO update will represent the third ongoing pass.

Once v29.40 goes live, Fortnite will boast a LEGO Star Wars Battle Pass (replacing Avatar: The Last Airbender), a second inspired by Greek mythology, and Billie Eilish offerings for Festival Season 3.

Content creator Top5Gaming commented on as much in a Twitter post highlighting the game’s many Battle Passes.

Again, it’s worth noting that the Star Wars content will arrive on May 3, the same day Epic shelves the Avatar content. Still, a contingent of Fortnite players can’t help but question the need for having so many Battle Passes running at the same time.

One person joked beneath the Top5Gaming post, “Is this Epic Games or EA, ’cause I can hardly tell.”

Another user chimed in with the following, “This is a bit overwhelming, not gonna lie.”

Elsewhere in the thread, someone commented that the game should be renamed as “Battlenite.”

However, some players have defended the multiple bundles, with one person arguing that every mode should get its own pass.

“They should do a battle pass bundle for all the game modes,” reads one such comment, to which someone else replied, “Agreed, that’s smart.”

Another popular response said Fortnite’s many Battle Passes provide an incentive to keep grinding. “I love it! Gives me a motive to play the game and grind for cool rewards.”

Fortnite players will have plenty to sink their teeth into once LEGO Pass: Rebel Adventure goes live on May 3.

