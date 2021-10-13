Fortnite Return Request guide: How to get a refund for skins & cosmetics

There are hundreds of themed skins and cosmetic items available to buy in Fortnite, but what if you regret spending your V-Bucks and want a refund? That’s where Return Requests come into play.

If you’re looking to get a refund for a skin or cosmetic in Fortnite, you’ll be glad to know that Epic Games have a Return Request option. This allows players to submit a Refund Ticket to give up their purchase and restore their V-Bucks.

Following the recent v18.20 update, Epic have switched up the way Return Requests work. From this point onwards, every player will have access to three Return Requests, and these requests will refresh 365 days after they were last used.

While you won’t be able to get any real-life money back using this method, you can restore the V-Bucks you’ve spent so you can use them for future purchases of skins and cosmetics. Below, we’re going to explain exactly how to do this.

How to get a refund with a Return Request in Fortnite

Here are the steps to follow in order to get a refund in Fortnite:

Load up Fortnite on your chosen device. Go to the Settings menu and scroll across to the ‘Account and Privacy’ section. Select ‘Submit a Request’ and choose the item you want to return. Provide a reason for the refund – this can be anything. Select ‘Submit Return Request’ to confirm your decision.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll see a screen that will tell you how many V-Bucks have been refunded to your account and how many Return Requests you have left to use.

Only skins and cosmetics that have been purchased in the last 30 days are eligible for a Refund Ticket using this scheme, so you won’t be able to claim a refund for an item you purchased two years ago and don’t use anymore.

There are some exceptions, though: Consumable items such as the Battle Pass, Battle Pass Levels, or Llamas – which have an expiration date or disappear once used – are not available for refunds. This option only applies to permanent skins and cosmetics.

How to get more Return Requests in Fortnite

According to Epic Games, each player will have access to three Return Requests that will refresh after 365 days. However, when you use one, it will only refresh 365 days after the most recent Return Request was used.

There aren’t any other ways to get more Refund Requests in Fortnite, so if you’ve used all of your allocated requests up, it’s simply a waiting game until you’ll get some more.

Can you get a Battle Pass refund in Fortnite?

It is not currently possible to get a refund for either the Battle Pass or any Battle Pass Levels you’ve purchased in Fortnite. According to Epic Games, this is because they are “consumables” that expire after a certain amount of time.

You also won’t be able to get a refund for any item purchased with real money, like the starter packs or the Last Laugh bundle, or for Loot Llamas in Save The World mode as these are classed as consumable items that containt randomized rewards.

