Every vaulted & unvaulted weapon in Fortnite Season 8

Fortnite Season 8 is finally here, and in addition to all the new content, it’s vaulted some weapons and unvaulted others to mix up the meta. Let’s take a look at everything we know so far.

Fortnite Season 8 has begun, and although lots of players are excited about new skins and cosmetics, it’s easy to forget about all of the massive changes happening to the weapon pool.

A number of weapons are expected to be vaulted, although that information hasn’t trickled in yet. However, players have already discovered some exciting new and unvaulted weapons that have been added to the game.

Here’s a list of everything that’s been found so far.

CAN WE PLEASE TALK ABOUT THIS NEW MINIGUN THOUGH?? pic.twitter.com/rKo3WyoTtV — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 13, 2021

All vaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 8

Unfortunately, no news on vaulted weapons has been revealed yet. However, we’ll update this list with more information once it’s available.

You can expect to see some of the more overpowered weapons and items here, just like how the Revolvers were vaulted last season.

All new & unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 8

Boss Mingun

Carnage Symbiote

Port-A-Portal

Shadow Flopper

Shockwave Launcher

Sideways Lightblade

Sideways Minigun

Sideways Rifle

Slone’s Burst Assault Rifle

Venom Symbiote

NEW WEAPONS: – Sideways Rifle

– Sideways Minigun

– Sideways Lightblade pic.twitter.com/n02gqp4YeU — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 13, 2021

Players can vote for new and unvaulted weapons

If that wasn’t exciting enough, leakers also revealed that players will get to decide which new weapons will be added to the game throughout the season, including fan-favorites from the past.

Not only that, but players can also build turret stations. What those exactly are is unknown — they could just exist in the new Sideways rifts — but the Fortnite map could be getting a lot more dynamic.

And that’s everything we know about vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Season 8 so far. As the season progresses in the upcoming weeks and months, don’t be surprised to see more being added and removed.

But in the meantime, there’s an arsenal of new ones to enjoy. So, what are you waiting for? Jump in a lobby and give them a whirl. And who knows, you might even find a new favorite.