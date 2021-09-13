A new season of Fortnite has arrived, and after all summer of waiting, players are about to experience Chapter 2 Season 8 for the first time. But, it’s always good to know all of the map changes of the new season!

The arrival of any new Fortnite Season is one that keeps fans on their toes over the first initial days, as Epic are keen on releasing new content for players to dive into. This has once again been the case with the Battle Pass and some of the new weapons coming to Season 8.

But, one of the big factors that fans always want to know about are the map changes. While sometimes there may only be a few of these, we’ve seen in the past how Epic can evolve a map over the course of the season.

So, we’re going to run over all the current map changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8!

Fortnite Season 8 map

The Fortnite map is one aspect that fans always want to know about, and to the disappointment of many, we aren’t heading back to the original Chapter 1 map just yet. But, this doesn’t mean there aren’t some changes around the Fortnite island that players will be able to check out.

With all this said, down below is an image of the updated Fortnite Season 8 map as of September 13. Keep in mind, that over the course of the season this is bound to change, as some of the trailers we’ve seen indicate some drastic alterations are coming.

While it may seem bare bones at first glance, there are some notable changes to quite a few POIs throughout the map, and the return of wind tunnels is prominent.

All map changes in Fortnite Season 8

While knowing the full map is sufficient, it’s best to know all the changes this season, and we’re going to run over this down below.

Here’s all the current map changes for Fortnite Season 8:

New POIs

There’s two new locations around the map that players are bound to drop into for the first couple of days, and these locations are Sludgy Swamp and Corny Crops.

Kevin the Cube has taken over these locations, and they’re the only POIs on the map that has received significant changes this season. But, an ample amount of other ones have received a re-skin that we’re going to run over now.

Biome changes

Along with the re-naming of two POIs, there’s also multiple other changes that players will notice when dropping off the Battle Bus.

All of these locations are now covered in an orange biome, and the Shadow Stones and Wind Tunnels are noticeable within these locations.

Players will be able to find these changes locations a the following points throughout the map.

Durr Burger

Weeping Woods

Dirty Docks

North of Holly Hedges

West of Pleasant Park

While it may seem barebones a the time, we’ve seen Epic evolve the map over the course of a season in the past. So, perhaps this is the route they’re taking once again with Chapter 2 Season 8!