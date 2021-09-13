What’s in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass? All tiers and rewards

With Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 finally upon us, that means we’ve got an entirely new Battle Pass to grind through. From exclusive skins you won’t get anywhere else to custom weapon wraps and more, here’s everything included this time around.

No different from every previous season, the latest Fortnite update introduced a whole new Battle Pass. 100 Tiers of fresh unlocks are there for you to grind through thanks to the Chapter 2 Season 8 patch.

As per usual, the new season comes with some major crossovers, nifty skin designs, and all offerings you’ve grown to expect.

From the price of this new Battle Pass to everything included in Season 8, here’s a rundown of all there is to know.

How much is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass?

The latest Fortnite Battle Pass comes at a familiar price point to veteran players. No different from usual, you’ve got two different choices when it comes to the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

Up first is the free Battle Pass track that anyone can grind through. This provides a small selection of minor rewards without having to pay a dime.

However, for 950 V-Bucks (roughly $10), you’ll unlock the premium track in the Season 8 Battle Pass. Better yet, a 2,800 V-Bucks (roughly $25) option comes with 25 instant tier-skips, letting you start the grind a quarter of the way through already.

What’s included in the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass?

The Season 8 Battle Pass, otherwise known as Cubed, comes with all sorts of unique cosmetic items. From villainous skins to vibrant unicorns and even black and white cartoon outfits, there are plenty of new choices this time around.

Carnage, a popular Marvel character headlines this season’s Battle Pass with his own set of unique items. He drops in as the tier 100 unlock, meaning you’ll have to grind all the way through to claim him for yourself.

Though he’s far from the only new addition in Season 8. From Charlotte to Fabio Sparkemane, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass Tiers & Rewards

The Season 8 Battle Pass is full of exclusive content on every page. From new skins like Carnage and Toona Fish (which is customizable) to plenty of free V-Bucks, and everything in between.

Below is a list of every tier reward we know about in the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass:

Page 1 Charlotte Skin Toona Fish Skin

Page 2 Demonslayer Blade

Page 3 Ready When You Are Emote Charlotte Outfit

Page 4 Kor’s Toolkit Back Blink

Page 5 Kor’s Trenchcoat outfit Fabio Sparkelmane

Page 6 Flake Shake Emote

Page 7 J.B. Chimpanski Skin

Page 8 Torin Skin

Page 9 Sideways Shift Emote

Page 10 Carnage skin Carnage Cleaver Harvesting Tool



