How to unlock Marvel’s Carnage skin in Fortnite Season 8

Carnage is the latest major crossover character to enter the loop in the newly-launched Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, and Marvel fans will no doubt be desperate to unlock it for themselves.

With the debut of Season 8 of Fortnite, simply titled Cube, the mysterious Kevin the Cube has finally returned to the game after months of teasing, and it looks like we’re in for a season filled with chaotic action and some very interesting lore progression.

But there’s no denying that Carnage, the iconic Marvel villain who’s set to star in the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage movie, is the real star of the show, as players will now be able to join the fight wearing a skin based on the symbiotic character.

The bad news is that unlocking Carnage and his matching cosmetics is going to take you quite a while, so we hope you’re prepared for a season of grinding. Below, you’ll find all the information you need to unlock the new Fortnite skin.

How to unlock Carnage skin in Fortnite

In order to unlock the Carnage skin, you’ll need to purchase the new Season 8 Battle Pass and work your way through to Page 10 of the rewards section. You can do this by either reaching Level 90 or claiming 90 rewards in the Battle Pass.

Once you’ve unlocked Page 10, you’ll need to purchase all the Carnage cosmetics before finally spending 9 Battle Stars on the Carnage skin. The best way to level up fast and earn Battle Stars is to win matches and complete weekly challenges.

As well as the Carnage skin, the Battle Pass offers the ability to unlock a matching back bling, glider, pickaxe, and contrail, as well as themed sprays and a loading screen.

Read More: Fortnite Season 8 patch notes

We’ve got a handy guide to leveling up faster in Fortnite, which should help you blast through the Battle Pass rewards and be one of the first players to get that Carnage skin. There is also an option to purchase levels if you prefer not to wait around.

Make sure you visit our Fortnite home page for the latest news and Season 8 guides, or check out the entire list of Battle Pass rewards here, all the information you need on the new weapons, and the latest leaked skins.