Fortnite War Effort: How to vote to unvault locked weapons in Season 8

The War Effort will be a new feature in Fortnite Season 8 that allows players to vote as a community for which weapons they want to see unvaulted and reintroduced back into the game.

With the invasion finally coming to a close, Fortnite Season 8 has begun and there’s a set of giant cubes causing havoc across the map.

While players are enjoying the brand new skins & cosmetics as well as the Sideways Rifle & Minigun, it’s the War Effort feature that’s caught the attention of a lot of players.

As with every major update in Fortnite, an array of weapons are vaulted and unvaulted to help change up the meta. Despite this, it’s Epic that usually decides which guns make a return to the game.

However, Season 8 is changing this system and implementing a feature that allows the community to decide which weapons are unvaulted.

Fortnite War Effort feature allows players to unvault weapons

Thanks to reliable Fortnite leakers Defaulting, ShiinaBR, and FortTory, we know the War Effort system will be arriving at the beginning of Season 8.

Players will need to work together as a community to build Turret Stations to decide which weapons to bring back and unlock from the vault.

“To fight back against the cubes, the island’s survivors need your help… Work together with the entire community to build turret stations, to decide which weapons to bring back to the island.”

For now, it’s unclear how this voting system will work and how many options players will have to choose from when it comes to unvaulting weapons.

As it’s a community activity that aims to fight back against the cubes, it looks like it could span across the majority of the season or even become a permanent feature.

In terms of how to vote, we’ll update this article as soon as any new information is revealed about the War Effort system.