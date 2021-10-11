Fortnite update 18.20 early patch notes: Downtime details, Fortnitemares, new skins

Fortnite update v18.20 is upon us, and it’s bringing even more content for players to enjoy as well as some important bug fixes. Here are all the early patch notes you need to know.

Season 8 of Fortnite has already provided fans with plenty of content like Sideways Zones, powerful new weapons, and Marvel’s Carnage in the Battle Pass, but there’s more to come as Epic Games deliver the second update of the Cube-themed season.

As well as the second week of Fortnitemares promising new skins like the Golden Skull Trooper and more game modes to enjoy, the Cubes will be continuing their takeover of the island. Here’s everything we know about the patch so far.

Advertisement

Fortnite 18.20 release date & downtime details

Downtime for the Fortnite v18.20 patch is expected to begin on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at around 1am PT / 4am ET / 9am BST although an exact time hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Based on previous mid-season updates, this patch could last anywhere between an hour and two hours. This really depends on how much content Epic are adding to the game.

Fortnite 18.20 patch notes

Fortnitemares Week 2 begins

This update marks the beginning of Fortnitemares Week 2, so expect another seven days of spooky content to enjoy. This will include new skins, more gameplay modes, and potentially a new weapon to use.

Week 1 surprised players with another Walking Dead collaboration in the form of a Rick Grimes skin, and a recent teaser for Week 2 suggests that we’ll be getting a golden variant of the popular Skull Trooper.

Advertisement

A new Sideways weapon?

Epic have promised that a new Sideways weapon will be making its debut during Fortnitemares 2021, and it makes sense for this to happen during a big update. Could it be the leaked Sideways Scythe?

So far, we’ve seen the Sideways Minigun and the Sideways Rifle (the latter of which we named the best weapon this season) so it’ll be exciting to see what comes next!

The Cubes continue their takeover

At the beginning of Season 8, mysterious Cubes began appearing around the island. Since then, they’ve been multiplying and slowly rolling towards the center of the map, where The Aftermath remains.

Epic have teased that the next step of the Cubes’ plans will take place during October, with their domination over the island growing. We could see these plans come to fruition during this update!

Advertisement

Fortnite 18.20 bug fixes

As always, Epic will be shipping a bunch of important bug fixes alongside the v18.20 update. You won’t always notice these, but they’ll help keep the game running smoothly for everyone.

Here are all of the bug fixes scheduled for Fortnite v18.20:

Reboot timer in HUD doesn’t match reboot timer on Reboot Card.

Unable to fish while inside certain vehicles.

Slower gliding when using Symbiote item and Launch Pad.

Battle Pass page unlock progress not always tracking correctly.

Switch players are not heard by other consoles in Game chat.

OnePlus Nord device experiences a crash on login.

Concert Rain VFX remains on island until Returning to Hub and entering the island again (Creative Mode).

That’s everything we know about Fortnite v18.20 so far! We’ll add more information when it gets confirmed, so check back soon and visit our Fortnite home page for the latest news.