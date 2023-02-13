Fortnite update 23.40 early patch notes: Downtime details, new skins & bug fixes

Fortnite update 23.40 is upon us, bringing new content and bug fixes to the battle royale. Here are the early patch notes including downtime details.

There are only a few weeks until the end of Fortnite Chapter 4: Season 1, but the devs at Epic Games still have a couple of mid-season content updates planned to keep things fresh until then.

We don’t actually know that much about this update, which makes a change, but we’ve rounded up everything we do know below – and we’ll keep this page updated when we learn more.

Fortnite update 23.40 downtime details

Downtime for Fortnite update v23.40 is expected to begin around 1AM PT / 4AM ET / 9 AM GMT on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

We don’t know how long downtime will last, but it’s usually somewhere between one hour and two hours.

Fortnite update 23.40 early patch notes

Dragon Ball items are going back in the vault

We hope you’ve enjoyed using the Kamehameha and Nimbus Cloud items for the past few weeks, as they’ll be heading back into the vault following the v23.40 update. Sad times!

A new Valentine’s Day skin called Folly

Fortnite updates pretty much always bring new skins and cosmetics to the game, but we usually don’t know what they will be.

Thanks to Fortnite leakers, we do know that a new Valentine’s Day skin called Folly will arrive in the shop after the v23.40 update. It’s expected to have a back bling, a pickaxe, and a wrap as part of the set.

More weekly challenges

As with every Fortnite update, a brand new set of weekly challenges will be added to the game, which will give you even more opportunities to earn XP and work through this season’s Battle Pass.

The following bug fixes are expected to ship with the 23.40 update:

The Sparkle Specialist outfit is not reflective and shiny.

Sarah Connor’s Resistance Leader style has a stretched face.

Save Device may reset player scores and other stats in Creative Mode.

Some devices may be capped to 60 FPS despite selecting 90 FPS on mobile.

That’s everything we know about Fortnite update 23.40! We’ll keep this page updated as more information is revealed.