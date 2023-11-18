Fortnite leak reveals major LEGO collaboration coming in December

LEGO and Fortnite look set to be collaborating as part of a huge crossover after a leak has revealed it is coming at the start of December, featuring a playable LEGO character, and more.

Fortnite having focused on its nostalgic roots in its Chapter 4 Season OG update has caused the Battle Royale to smash its player count records and achieve over 44 million players in just one day.

The throwback-focused brought new and old returning players back to the original Chapter 1 map, including various iconic items, weapons, and more.

With continuous updates having continued to roll out, Epic Games has looked to capitalize on its newfound popularity. This week’s update saw the infamous planes and snow biome return to the Battle Royale, as well as collaborating with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As Invincible and Omni-Man look set to be joining Fortnite soon, so too is LEGO according to data miners. They have now confirmed that the infamous toy blocks are coming to Fortnite at the start of December.

Here is everything we know about LEGO’s upcoming collaboration with Fortnite, including the expected release date and more.

Is there a release date for the Fortnite LEGO collaboration?

According to well-known leaker HYPEX, who broke the leak along with BestFNCreative and SpushFNBR, the LEGO crossover is set to join Fortnite on December 7, 2023.

All leaked Fortnite LEGO collaboration details

Rumors of a LEGO collaboration have been a hot topic for a while. Now, data miners have shared that a major LEGO collaboration is coming to Fortnite in December this year. It is expected to be one of three game modes joining the Battle Royale according to a previous leak from HYPEX.

The leaker took to Twitter/X to share a “Huge leak” involving the LEGO collaboration, here is everything about the mode, including a playable LEGO character, in-game items, and more.

Leaks suggest that there will be a playable LEGO character to play as when the mode drops into the Battle Royale. Much like the early leaks, a lot of the features coming suggest that the mode will mimic a range of functions from the ever-popular Minecraft. It will also feature a creative mode version.

Features

Health and energy – A system for HP and energy levels.

Camps – Will allow players to sleep in beds to restore health and energy.

Mining – Able to mine props and ores on the map.

Crafting – Craft items using Workbenches from the materials collected.

Building – Able to build using a tool with 9 slots.

Vendors – Able to buy items from vendors.

Enemies – Able to fight different enemies on the map.

In-game items

LEGO Stud Gun

Workbenches

Beds

Fences

Catapults & Prankster Catapults

Map Markers

Ziplines

Trinkets (Bugg Gear/ Potions)

Emotes and reactions

Emotes coming to the game are expected to be mini LEGO figurine versions of the typical emotions and reactions in Fortnite.

Sad

Surprised

Worried

Excited

Disgusted

Bored

Angry

Afraid

Laughing (Default, Subdued & Extreme)

Greeting (Default, Bored, Excited)

Give Item

Take Item

Disagreement

Celebrating

Admiring

Movement

Sliding

Swimming

Gliding

Flying

Running

Walking

Falling (with Fall Damage)

That’s it that’s everything we know about LEGO’s collaboration with Fortnite, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information is announced.