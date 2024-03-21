Fortnite x LEGO Ninjago: Battle Arena, skins, and more

Now that Fortnite has officially released a LEGO Ninjago themed creative island, it’s time to talk about what this could mean for an upcoming collab.

During Epic’s UEFN event on March 20, Fortnite unveiled several exciting updates. Notably, the game will now support a first-person perspective, a new engine set for 2025, and a lot of LEGO content. This includes three new LEGO Islands, with one themed around LEGO Ninjago.

Fortnite partnered with LEGO to broaden its appeal to a wider audience in late 2023. This collaboration introduced LEGO Fortnite, a survival-based game mode similar to Minecraft.

Fortnite’s collaboration with LEGO seems to be expanding further, as one of LEGO’s beloved franchises, LEGO Ninjago, appears to be making its debut in the game.

The newest addition is the LEGO Battle Arena which features Lloyd from LEGO Ninjago. The mode is similar to Fortnite’s Battle Royale game modem in which players will attempt to knock each other off using different abilities.

The LEGO Battle Arena can have up to 6 people and can be either a private or a public lobby. To find the Battle Arena Island, players can go to the LEGO Fortnite portion of the lobby or search for it via the search bar.

Fortnite recently made builds available for purchase via the shop as a start to the mode’s in-game-only content. This action was met with heavy criticism from the community who thought the prices were outrageous.

However, now that LEGO Fortnite has specific purchases, there could be LEGO-specific skins in the future that do not cross over into other modes.

Epic has not made any further announcements regarding the collaboration between LEGO Ninjago and Fortnite. Although some leakers have suggested that a further collab will be coming in the future.