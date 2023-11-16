Invincible and Omni-Man Fortnite skins leaked ahead of update

Invincible and Fortnite joining forces has been confirmed ahead of the next Season OG update, after data miners revealed brand-new skins and cosmetics.

Fortnite has seen a surge in popularity after its throwback-focused Chapter 4 Season OG update broke records to achieve over 44 million players in just one day. The major update brought along the original Chapter 1 map, as well as various classic items, weapons, vehicles and more.

Epic Games has also continued to add to its seemingly never-ending collection of cosmetics and skins in Season OG, including various nostalgic items and collaborations.

Following on from the annual Halloween Fortnitemares update which brought along iconic collaborations such as Halloween’s Michael Myers, and F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton was added on November 15.

Now, data miners have revealed the Invincible skins and cosmetics that are finally being added to Fortnite.

Invincible Fortnite skins and cosmetics leaked in Season OG

Fresh off the back of Invincible’s long-awaited Season 2 being released on Amazon Prime on November 3, the hit animated superhero show looks set to be joining Fortnite.

It had been rumored among the Fortnite community for some time, and the skins have finally been shared.

According to HYPEX and ShiinaBR, the main superhero characters Invincible, his dad Omni-Man and friend Atom Eve will all be joining the game complete with their own outfits and cosmetic sets.

Invincible Skin

Omni-Man skin

Atom Eve skin

A release date has not yet been announced for when the superhero cosmetics will be available, but they are expected to be added soon as part of Season OG’s many updates.

It is also unknown whether they will be able to be accessed by players in the Item shop, Battle Pass or by completing relevant quests in the Battle Royale.

Once further details have been announced, we will be sure to update this piece on how you can get Invincible, Omni-Man and Atomic Eve skins and cosmetics in Fortnite.