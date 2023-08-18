Fortnite: How to get Rainbow Royale 2023 items for free

With the arrival of the Rainbow Royale 2023 event, Fortnite’s annual Pride celebration has returned, complete with a gorgeous new rainbow across the island. The event also brings a bunch of cosmetic items for players to claim for free. Here’s how you can get them all.

The introduction of the Rainbow Royale event extends its reach beyond the gaming industry to a global audience. Fortnite provides an opportunity for players to engage with and learn about the LGBTQ+ movement by integrating the theme of inclusion and pride into its gameplay.

Article continues after ad

Rainbow Royale was introduced in 2021 to commemorate Pride Month, with players receiving free rainbow-themed cosmetic items and a glorious complete rainbow added to the island. The event has returned for its third edition in 2023, bringing with it a variety of free items once again for users to claim.

Article continues after ad

Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Rainbow Royale 2023 and how to acquire free cosmetic items in-game.

How to get all Rainbow Royale 2023 cosmetics for free in Fortnite

The Fortnite Rainbow Royale 2023 event began on August 18 and will end on August 24, 2023, when Season 4 arrives. Given that the LGBTQ+ commemoration in the game is only scheduled to last one week, you may wish to claim all cosmetic items before the event concludes.

Article continues after ad

The event is accompanied by a series of cosmetics that are available for purchase in the Item Shop. However, there is no need to spend real money or V-Bucks on any of these items, as you can readily obtain them for free by clicking the Purchase button.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Here are all the cosmetic items you can claim for free:

Big Fan Emote

Take a ‘Bow Emote

Wild Rainbow Wrap

Say it Proud Music Pack

The Dip Emote

Mazy and The Echoes Loading Screen

Every Heart Emoticon

Rainbow Royale 2021 Loading Screen

Prismatic Keepsakes

Vibrant Heart Spray

Vibrant Llama Spray

Vibrant Boogie Spray

Vibrant Star Spray

While these cosmetics are exclusive to an annual event, Fortnite also features original Rainbow-themed skins that can be purchased to complement the cosmetics. The game also features gender-fluid characters and promotes inclusivity while emphasizing community growth.

Article continues after ad

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about free Rainbow Royale 2023 items in Fortnite.

Make sure to visit our Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad