Fortnite leak reveals important Chapter 2 OG details

A new leak claims Epic is working on Fortnite Chapter 2 OG, and it might release sooner than players anticipated.

In November 2023, Epic brought back Fortnite’s original map in an “OG” re-launch that revisited classic play spaces, weapons, and more. This particular experience didn’t stick around for very long, though, much to players’ chagrin.

By popular demand, the developers launched Fortnite Reload in June 2024, offering a dedicated mode complete with beloved POIs from the game’s first version.

Fans presently await the arrival of a revamped Chapter 2, which Twitter/X user Tector leaked around the time of Reload’s arrival. More recent leaks have claimed Fortnite Chapter 2 OG would go live later in the year.

Now, there’s reason to believe Epic has settled on a launch date for the experience. According to reputable leaker Shiina, Chapter 2 OG will become on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The long-rumored Snoop Dogg collaboration will allegedly enter the fray on the same day, the leaker said in their post.

At the time of writing, Epic Games itself has yet to share anything concrete about its plans for the future of Fortnite OG releases.

But, it’s worth noting that Fortnite Chapter 2 OG and its supposed November release window did appear in a 2024 roadmap leak that’s proven accurate, thus far.

The alleged roadmap started making the rounds in April, correctly revealing the Season 3 wasteland theme, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Marvel-themed Chapter 5 Season 4. This leak also unveiled Doctor Doom’s involvement in the latter, which has since been confirmed in the official Absolute Doom announcement from Epic.

If Chapter 2 OG does indeed arrive in early November, it will do so just weeks prior to Chapter 6’s rumored December 2024 debut. However, what this chapter may entail in terms of content remains a mystery at this time.