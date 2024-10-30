All new Fortnite Battle Pass skins in Chapter 2 Remix season

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass will feature an entire lineup of unique, blended skins, each combining two classic Outfits to suit the season’s throwback theme.

Epic has teased these new skins through a series of five “Rewind” teaser trailers, revealing glimpses of iconic POIs returning with fresh twists, along with remixed designs of fan-favorite characters.

As players await the Remix: The Interlude live event and the Chapter 2 Remix update, here’s a first look at all the remixed skins coming next season.

Every Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass skin











Five skins have been revealed to be joining the next season of Fortnite and these are all expected to be available in the Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass.

Here’s a list of all the remixed skins set to be included in the new Fortnite season Battle Pass:

Midas and Meowscles skin

TNTina and Ocean skin

Skye and Guff skin

Toxin and Chaos Agent skin

Turk and 8-Ball skin

How much is the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass?

Epic Games Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix will bring back the second Chapter’s map with a few twists.

The Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix is expected to be available to purchase for 950 V-Bucks, and you should be able to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks by progressing through each tier of the pass.



Fortnite’s Battle Pass has consistently been priced at 950 V-Bucks since its introduction. However, Epic Games has yet to confirm if the upcoming Remix season will keep this same pricing.

To get the pass, you will need to head to the Battle Pass tab, and click on the ‘Get the Pass’ button to buy it in-game.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass end?

Fortnite/Dexerto The Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass should be able to be purchased for around a month.

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix Battle Pass is expected to last about 30 days, similar to last year’s Season OG, which was one of the shortest at just 29 days. Although Epic hasn’t officially confirmed an end date, the new season is likely to follow this brief format and finish at the end of November.

Additionally, you should also note that each tier of the pass will require you to collect 80,000 XP before you can move on to the next one and gain your five Battle Stars.

Before the next Fortnite live event and launch of Chapter 2 Remix, explore why the upcoming season will be more than a simple OG throwback.

You can check out all the remaining Fortnitemares 2024 quests to earn exclusive rewards and any skins available before the Halloween event wraps up.

