Fortnite OG is reportedly becoming a permanent mode with monthly updates

A leak revealed that Fortnite OG is set to become permanent after the upcoming Chapter 2 Remix event concludes.

In November 2023, Fortnite paid homage to its humble beginnings by temporarily re-releasing the original map in the OG update. The event became an instant sensation, as Fortnite surpassed 44.7 million players on launch day, the most the game had ever seen.

Despite achieving resounding success, Epic Games removed the map after about a month, leaving players wanting more. On Nov. 7, Remix Chapter 2 finally gives everyone what they have been waiting for by reimagining Chapter 2 with new POI locations, landmarks, and map changes.

Based on the content schedule, Chapter 2 Remix ends on Dec. 1, meaning the throwback season lasts 30 days like the previous OG release.

Players feared that this meant they would have to wait another year to dive back into the original battle royale map again, but a leak suggests otherwise.

HYPEX reported that Fortnite OG returns permanently in December.

The leak did not specify an exact release date, but all seasons going 1-10 will reportedly launch monthly. In addition, only OG loot and supports will be available in Builds and Zero Build game modes.

HYPEX expects an official announcement at the Finale live event or The Game Awards. Fortnite Remix: The Finale goes live on Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET. Players can load into the game to tune into the event.

Meanwhile, The Game Awards occur on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET. It has not been confirmed that there will be an OG announcement during either of these events, but that’s what early signs indicate.

We will have an update when Epic Games offers more clarity on the speculation. In the meantime, check out our guides on the best ways to level up fast in Chapter 2 Remix and what to expect from Chapter 6.