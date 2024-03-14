Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: How to complete Tests of Agility, Strength and Wisdom

When completing the storyline quest in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, players will have to go through multiple tests to progress.

These tests can be activated by talking to the Oracle multiple times through the quest. Players will then be tasked to complete the test of agility, strength, and wisdom.

Each test can be found at various locations around the map, such as Restored Reels and Lavish Lair and have to be completed in order.

Here are all of the test locations and how to overcome them to progress the Oracle story further.

How to complete Test of Agility in Fortnite

The Test of Agility is the first test of the storyline in Chapter 5 Season 2. As the quest states, the start of the test can be found at Restored Reels.

Fortnite.gg Fortnite test of agility

When in front of the challenge, a gold circle will appear. The player can then start the test which will have them run through a series of circles.

If the player runs through the circles within the allotted minute and a half time limit, they will clear the test.

How to complete the Test of Strength

Players will have to complete the Test of Strength after the Test of Agility. To start the test, players will have to go to either Lavish Lair or Fencing Fields.

Fortnite.gg Fortnite test of strength locations

Both locations will have a similar golden ring at them which will indicate the test’s location.

Once started, players must break 15 objects to pass the strength test. These can be walls, floors, chairs or tables within the area.

How to complete the Test of Wisdom

To complete the final Test of Wisdom, players will have to return to the Oracle and speak with it another time. It will ask the player a question about something from within the game.

Fortnite.gg Fortnite Oracle locations

To pass the test, the player will have to select the “banana” answer. Although it is unknown if there are multiple questions the Oracle will ask.

Once these tests are completed the player can continue going through the remaining stages. These include killing enemies, speaking with other NPCs, and collecting weapons.

