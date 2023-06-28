Fortnite players question why hurdling is taking nearly 6 months to fix

Epic removed the hurdling mechanic from Fortnite roughly six months ago, and players are wondering what’s taking so long to fix it.

The hurdle mechanic hit Fortnite during Chapter 4 Season 1. While some players were enamored by the new feature, others pushed for its removal.

Ultimately, the latter group had their wish granted. Epic disabled the mechanic in mid-December 2022 due to issues, then brought it back soon thereafter. Only for it to still be broken.

Article continues after ad

Because approaching waist-high objects automatically activated the animation, players were jumping over obstacles by accident. Worst still, a widespread bug often launched hurdling characters high into the air.

On January 12, 2023, Epic announced it had “temporarily disabled hurdling,” with the promise of introducing fixes soon. Those fixes still haven’t come over 6 months after the removal of hurdling, leaving players wondering if the mechanic will ever come back at all.

Fortnite fans wonder why the hurdle mechanic still isn’t fixed

A Reddit user recently noted that developers “temporarily” removed hurdling from Fortnite Battle Royale 167 days ago. Talk about what’s taking so long fills the thread, with many wondering how Epic managed to drop the ball.

Article continues after ad

Wrote one Redditor, “They really dropped the ball on that one. Hyped up the new chapter with this new mobility mechanic just for it to be a dud.” Someone else argued that it “definitely should’ve been fixed by now.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What frustrates others is the notion that much of Chapter 4’s design was geared toward hurdling. Apparently, its absence shows in more ways than one: “Half the chapter 4 map was built around hurdling. Then they removed and didn’t make any changes to those parts of the map…”

Article continues after ad

Epic Games

Many players can’t help but wonder when the feature will finally make its grand return, but there are those who’d prefer hurdling to remain in the vault.

“It was more annoying to have in… I kept hurdling over things I didn’t want to hurdle over. I’d be perfectly fine with it staying away for good,” said someone on the opposing side of the discussion.

As of writing, Epic hasn’t offered a hint as to when Fortnite Battle Royale players can expect a hurdling fix. Those who’d like to experiment with the mechanic a bit further should give it a go on Creative Mode.