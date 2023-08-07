Fortnite could be adding Titanfall-style Wall-Running in Chapter 5

With Chapter 4 Season 3 coming to a close shortly, rumors about the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 5 have already begun to move around, beginning with a potential Titanfall-inspired Wall Running mechanic. Here’s everything we know so far.

Fortnite’s dynamic and adaptable movement mechanics set it apart from the competition as the battle royale genre grew over the years. When it was first released in September 2017, the Battle Royale’s movement mechanics were quite basic, following the industry standard at the time.

Nonetheless, as time progressed, movements such as Sprinting, Sliding, Mantling, and Swinging were added to the game to distinguish it from others. With the most recent Chapter 4 update, players received a short-lived movement mechanic called Hurdling, that enabled them to maintain momentum while sprinting.

However, in the upcoming Chapter 5, which is still a few months away, leaks indicate the introduction of a new Titanfall-inspired movement mechanic to Fortnite.

Fortnite could add Wall-Running and Wall-Kicking in Chapter 5

According to renowned Fortnite dataminer ShiinaBR, Epic Games is presently testing a wall-running and wall-kicking movement mechanic that will be implemented in Chapter 5. The mechanic is inspired by the popular first-person shooter Titanfall by Respawn, which features dynamic movement during gameplay.

A few months ago, it was speculated that such a mechanic could be introduced to Fortnite. Now, credible sources have leaked information about a current playtest being conducted by Epic Games after the release of the 25.20 patch. In the past, Fortnite has introduced a new movement mechanic with nearly every new Chapter, and the community expects Chapter 5 to follow suit.

Wall-running is a straightforward concept in Titanfall: players can sprint towards a wall, jump onto it, and then run along its surface using momentum. In addition, the wall-kicking mechanic will enable players to carry that momentum in the form of a kick, similar to the slide kick already available in Fortnite.

As Epic Games has not yet confirmed any of the above, it is fair to assume that it’s merely speculation. However, since rumors of such an addition have been circulating among credible sources for quite some time, Fortnite players may eventually receive an exciting movement mechanic to enhance their gameplay experience.