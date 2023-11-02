Fortnite Season OG trailer reveals ballers, classic weapons, Cube POI & more

Epic Games unleashed the official gameplay trailer for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG, which teases the return of classic weapons, the Cube POI, and more.

Though Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG is slated to launch soon, Epic Games has shared little in the way of concrete information. One thing’s for certain, though, longtime players are in for quite the treat when the new season arrives.

Season OG will revive the Chapter 1 Season 5 island, along with a few of its points of interest – like the Tilted Towers and Dusty Divot.

Old-school weapons will also be reintroduced once the update arrives. Thus, players can expect the OG Pump Shotgun and the classic Scar Assault Rifle to re-enter the loot pool.

Epic reveals action-packed Fortnite Season OG gameplay trailer

On November 2, Epic Games unveiled official gameplay footage for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season OG content. The trailer is jam-packed, too, showcasing a look at the Cube POI, classic Fortnite weapons, and the return of ballers.

Many will recall Epic vaulting the baller vehicle during Chapter 3 Season 4. It hasn’t been available since then, so players should get a kick out of its forthcoming reintroduction.

The Cube POI has similarly been MIA for quite a long time, so its return should inject even more nostalgia into the upcoming season.

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG trailer arrives one day ahead of the season’s actual rollout. Season OG remains on track for a Friday, November 3 release date around the world.

Players should anticipate a few hours of downtime before the new content hits, though. Epic recently confirmed that downtime for Fortnite v27.00 will begin on November 3 at 3:00 AM EST, with matchmaking slated to be disabled sometime beforehand.

For more on the upcoming season, be sure to check out our Fortnite hub.