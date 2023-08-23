TikTok star Khaby Lame Fortnite skin teased for new crossover

It’s been teased that TikTok star Khaby Lame will soon get his own Fortnite skin as part of the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 4.

Several iconic figures from pop culture have appeared in Fortnite as Icon Series skins over the past few years, taking in-game customization to the next level.

The popular battle royale has successfully bridged the gap between gaming and popular culture with these collaborations, honoring some of the most well-known names in entertainment.

Now, it looks like TikTok star Khaby Lame could be the next celebrity to get their own skin in the game.

TikTok star Khaby Lame soon to be a Fortnite Icon series skin

In a TikTok video published on August 23, 2023, Khaby teased a crossover with Fortnite as he opened a mysterious box bearing the Red Crescent Moon emblem, which is one of the main hints for the game’s upcoming season.

The video is captioned with “I’m in,” which is directly related to the question “Are you in?” that Epic Games has been promoting for the past few days.

After Khaby uploaded the video, the official Fortnite X account published a silhouette of an upcoming character from Chapter 4 Season 4 performing the TikTok star’s signature pose.

The teaser strongly suggests that Khaby will debut as an Icon Series cosmetic in the upcoming season of Fortnite.

It’s unknown whether the crossover skin will be included in next season’s Battle Pass or in the Item Shop.

Either way, both Khaby’s admirers and Fortnite players are extremely excited for the collaboration, as this means another well-known celebrity will be joining the game.

