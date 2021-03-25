Best Fortnite Zone Wars codes for Creative mode - Dexerto

Fortnite Creative gives players the chance to create a variety of game modes, and one of the most popular is Zone Wars. Here are some of the best map codes to recreate that hectic end-of-game experience.

Zone Wars are free-for-all maps that simulate the rush of those final moments in a battle royale match. Here, the Storm closes in quicker than usual, which leads to action-packed fights that allow players to brush up on their end-game skills.

Below, you’ll find a list of the best Zone Wars map codes you can play in Creative mode right now, from traditional maps that recreate seasons past like Splashdown! to iconic arenas from pop-culture franchises such as The Hunger Games.

Best Fortnite Zone Wars map codes

Name Code Creator Fox Clan Zone Wars 6130-6579-9491 Ducc Splashdown! Zone Wars 1624-7677-1956 3dlab Floor is Lava Zone Wars 2843-4167-3541 regirom 75th Hunger Games Zone Wars 5880-5365-5857 jxdvn Looted Lake One Shot Zone Wars 7511-5722-3094 Smurff Colosseum Zone Wars 7058-7590-2628 JesGran Iced Out! Zone Wars 2451-5325-5109 Dsg253 Zone Wars: Catch! 5075-5123-5617 EsmeeSays Endless Dunes Zone Wars 0433-5352-8915 fivewalnut Realistic Solos (Locations) Zone Wars 5929-9986-9044 shride

You can find more information about each individual Zone Wars Fortnite map below, complete with screenshots and details about their gameplay styles so you can decide which ones you want to play first.

Each one really delivers that intense end-game experience you’re probably craving right now, though, so we’d recommend trying them all out.

Fox Clan Zone Wars: 6130-6579-9491

This beautifully-detailed Zone Wars map takes inspiration from Fortnite’s February Crew Pack skin Vi, the latest member of the Fox Clan. It takes place in the group’s mountain hideout, and is perfect for both competitive or casual play as it features the current season’s loot, arena placement points, and realistic zones.

Splashdown! Zone Wars: 1624-7677-1956

Chapter 2, Season 3 of Fortnite was one of the game’s most unique seasons of all time, as The Island was flooded with water and aquatic gameplay features. While that experience is now a distant memory, players can relive it with this Splashdown! Zone Wars map that even comes complete with working Whirlpools.

Floor is Lava Zone Wars: 2843-4167-3541

Epic Games have introduced a bunch of innovative LTMs to Fortnite over the years, and one of the most thrilling is Floor is Lava. In this mode, lava will slowly rise from the ground and eventually cover the entire map, so getting to elevated areas and building are essential. Merge this with some hectic Zone Wars gameplay, and you’ve got a winner.

75th Hunger Games Zone Wars: 5880-5365-5857

Welcome to the 75th annual Hunger Games. The beloved dystopian franchise from author Suzanne Collins actually makes the perfect crossover for Fortnite. A bunch of teens thrown onto an island in a fight to the bitter end? Sounds familiar. This map is based on the Clock Arena that appeared in Catching Fire, and it looks incredible.

Looted Lake One Shot Zone Wars: 7511-5722-3094

If you’re looking for a serious challenge, then this throwback to Loot Lake is perfect for you. As well as experiencing the thrill of Zone Wars, players will also have to contend with the fact that this is a One Shot map, so all players start with low health and a sniper loadout. You’ll also get a random throwable. Bonus points for the nostalgic Fortnite setting.

Colosseum Zone Wars: 7058-7590-2628

If you’re missing the ancient Roman vibes of Season 5 location Colossal Colosseum, then pay a visit to this Colosseum Zone Wars map. It’s absolutely huge, and features plenty of themed buildings and decorations to hide behind. Once that Storm shrinks, though, things get chaotic, and you’ll need to rely on your building skills to survive.

Iced Out! Zone Wars: 2451-5325-5109

Here’s a Fortnite map that’s both fun and frustrating in equal measure. Slipping and sliding around this icy landscape while dealing with the incoming Storm and trying to take out opponents is enough to make anyone lose their cool. It features randomized loadouts, present drops, and custom buildings. You might even stumble across a Chiller Grenade or two.

Zone Wars: Catch!

Another map that puts a devious spin on the classic Zone Wars formula is Catch! Can you guess what’s different about this one based on the name? Players will only be able to use throwable items to eliminate their enemies, which really shakes things up. This map is in Duos format, so grab your best friend and jump into the action.

Endless Dunes Zone Wars: 0433-5352-8915

A sprawling desert awaits in this Zone Wars map. Endless Dunes really does do what it says on the tin. 2-16 players duke it out in this sandy environment that mixes elements of both Zone Wars and Box Fight for an intense and gorgeous battle royale experience.

Realistic Solos (Locations) Zone Wars: 5929-9986-9044

This is probably the closest you’ll get to a genuine Battle Royale end-game experience in a Creative mode map. Created by shride, this map takes players to a different location in each round, such as Risky Reels, Salty Towers, and Colossal Colosseum. Other features include random loot, air-drops, llamas, and placement points.

