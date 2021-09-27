Where to find Night Pegasus whistle & unlock Black Pegasus mount in FFXIV Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online is full to the brim with stunning mounts to flex on your fellow adventurers, so here’s where to find the coveted Night Pegasus whistle in FFXIV.

From adorable polar bears to fancy cars, Square Enix’s iconic MMO, Final Fantasy XIV Online is filled to the brim with spectacular mounts.

One of these is the elusive Black Pegasus, a stunning black and red reimagining of the beautiful mythological beast. Towering over the competition, the equine creature has become one of FFXIV’s most prized steeds, with players everywhere trying their hand at scoring it for themselves.

So, without further ado, here’s where to find the Night Pegasus whistle in FFXIV and bag yourself this Greek-inspired mount.

FFXIV Online: Night Pegasus whistle location

In order to pick up the Night Pegasus whistle, you’ll need to have unlocked the Palace of the Dead dungeon which is located in the South Shroud.

You can unlock it by participating in The House that Death Build quest, which is given to you by Nojiro Marujiro in New Gridania.

This roguelike dungeon sees players descend floor by floor, and you’ll need to reach the Accursed Hoard on Floors 151 – 200 to have a chance at collecting the whistle.

The tiny treasure is contained within Gold-trimmed sacks, but importantly its drop rate is completely randomized. Once you’ve got your sacks:

Head to Quarrymill (South Shroud.) Speak to the Expedition Bishop to remove the seal on your sack. The contents of your sack will be revealed, and if you’re lucky enough to obtain the Night Pegasus whistle then it’ll be there.

FFXIV Online: Black Pegasus mount

If you’re in luck and have scored the Night Pegasus whistle, you’re one step closer to obtaining the Black Pegasus mount.

All you need to do now is:

Go into your Inventory. Use the Night Pegasus whistle to summon Black Pegasus. Black Pegasus can now be found in your Mounts inventory.

So that’s how to get FFXIV’s Night Pegasus whistle, and of course, the Black Pegasus mount. Looking to flex on your fellow adventurers? Be sure to check out our list of guides:

