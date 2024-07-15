Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail has introduced many new mounts as part of the expansion. The massive and terrifying Oppressor mount is just one of them. Here’s how to get it for yourself.

Dawntrail introduced a heap of new content into Final Fantasy XIV. There’s the new story that spans across Tural, the new jobs of Pictomancer and Viper, new dungeons and trials to overcome, and much much more.

However, outside of the new, existing content got plenty of revamps and new rewards, tantalizing players to head back in once more. One of the revamped content was PvP, which has a refreshed reward pool that is ripe for picking.

This includes the Oppressor mount, which we’ll tell you how to get right here.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: How to get the Oppressor mount

The Oppressor mount is a reward obtained from rank 25 on the Series Malmstones of PvP. Series Malmestones is the equivalent of a battle pass in Final Fantasy XIV and requires you to gain Series Experience to progress through it.

The reward track also has several other rewards outside the Oppressor, including a neat Bomb Parasol, a Coyote minion, and two framer kits. The Oppressor is the final major reward on the track, meaning it’ll take some time to gain the Series Experience required for it.

Square Enix You’ll need to hit rank 25 on the Series Malmstones to get the Oppressor Mount.

Series Experience can be earned by completing PvP matches. These include Crystalline Conflict, Frontlines, and Rival Wings. Similarly, you can also queue for Frontlines daily for a nice boost of experience points to any job, which is great for leveling classes up to the new level cap.

Doing a Frontlines daily will get you more than enough series experience, making it an excellent way to passively gain enough experience to reap the rewards from the Series Malmstones reward track.