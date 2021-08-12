FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2021: Polar bear mount, start & end dates

Final Fantasy XIV Online is hosting a new event titled the FFXIV Moonfire Faire 2021, which includes an exclusive polar bear mount.

With FFXIV’s newest expansion Endwalker fast approaching, players are eagerly awaiting all of the new content that will be coming with it. The world of Eorzea has recently seen a huge influx of new players, meaning that Endwalker could be the most popular expansion for the game yet.

In the meantime, there is a new event coming to Eorzea for a brief time that has some festive goodies in it. Here’s a full guide on where the event is taking place, and what contents await you.

FFXIV Moonfire Faire Event start/end times

The Moonfire Faire begins on Friday, August 13 at 1AM PST/ 4AM EST / 9AM BST / 10AM CEST , and ends on Thursday, August 26 7:59 PST / 10:59 EST / 2:59AM BST / 3:59 AM CEST.

How to get FFXIV Polar Bear Mount

The event takes place in the Upper Decks of Limsa Lominsa. Head there and speak to Mayaru Moyaru after the event begins.

The event requires your character to be at or above level 30, so make sure that you are before speaking to Mayaru. They will have the quest Unseasonable Chills, which you can accept and upon completion, will receive the Polar Bear Horn, which will summon the mount.

You will also get the items Moonfaire Mask Stall , Costa del Hielo, and Grilled Corn.

The Mask Stall furniture item shaped like a red stall that provides a colorful mask display. The two consumables provide combat boosts and EXP bonuses. The Costa del Hielo and Grilled Corn both provide long-lasting food buffs which are perfect for helping you out during Dungeons and Raids. Plus, they look delicious!

Make sure to log in during the event times to get your free polar bear mount and event items. In the mean time, though, check out our dedicated Final Fantasy main page for more news on Square Enix’s MMO.