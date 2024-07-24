How to get Outrunner mount in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail offers a tonne of new mounts to collect for the new expansion. Here’s how to get the Outrunner mount for yourself.

The newest expansion of Dawntrail in Final Fantasy XIV brought in plenty of new content for players to experience and enjoy. This includes a new MSQ that sees us travel to Tural, new dungeons, trials, and raids, and the two new jobs of Viper and Pictomancer.

After finishing up the MSQ, there are tonnes of other activities to do, like participating in the extreme trials, leveling up other jobs or even chasing after adorable mounts like the Capybara or the Oppressor.

However a new mount has been discovered, the Outrunner is only available to those who are the hardiest of grinders. Here’s how to get it for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: How to get the Outrunner mount

The Outrunner mount can be obtained by acquiring the achievement “A Life of Adventure VI”. This requires reaching level 100 in all combat jobs except for Blue Mage, a challenging task that can take many many hours of grinding.

Square Enix Strap yourself in, cause this achievement can take quite some time.

This can be a pretty tiresome grind, especially if you don’t have classes at the previous cap of level 90. You’ll need to have all 21 classes at the maximum possible level before claiming it from your achievements tab.

There are various ways to level up, some being more efficient than others. You should always make sure to use your daily roulettes, use your weekly Wondrous Tales, and make sure to equip any pre-order bonus like Azeyma’s Earrings to help boost your experience gains by as much as possible.

Other than that it might simply be a waiting game, as it’ll take a lot of time to level up each and every job, so being patient might be the best option while you slowly buff up your classes to the maximum rank.