Dawntrail in Final Fantasy XIV has introduced a tonne of new minions, mounts, and more to collect. With Patch 7.01 dropping the Arcadion raid series, there’s a brand new minion up for grabs, here’s how to grab it.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail has dropped with heaps of new content to complete. From the huge main scenario questline, the new Pictomancer and Viper jobs, the new trials and raids, and much more.

After finishing the main story, there are plenty of things that open up and are ripe for collecting. This includes new mounts like the Capybara and the Alpaca Cria minion. Now with Patch 7.01, the new Black Kitten minion is up for grabs, and here’s how you can get your hands on it.

Final Fantasy XIV: How to get Black Kitten minion

The Black Kitten minion can be obtained from the fourth fight of the Arcadion Raid series. It is a guaranteed drop from the instance titled AAC Light-heavyweight M4. Unlike the other gear available from the raids at the moment, there is no lockout on rolling for this minion.

This means you can run the fourth fight of the raid over and over again to eventually grab the minion. Of course, you’ll need to clear all the fights before you are able to queue into the fight, but from there you can continuously queue into it.

It’s worth noting that you’ll need to roll for the minion each time you complete the duty, so it might take a bit of time before you actually get it. There are also no tokens available for this duty, meaning if you get unlucky with your rolls, you might just not hit it.

It’s worth noting that the Black Kitten minion will likely become less popular as time goes on, as once you own the minion you can’t roll on it again. Therefore it might be a good idea to wait it out until more players have gotten the minion.

