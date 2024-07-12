How to get the Wings of Resolve mount in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Dawntrail has brought a new series of mounts available from trails in Final Fantasy XIV. The Wings series are absolutely fantastic to look at, so here’s how to obtain the Wings of Resolve mount for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion brought a ton of new content to the MMORPG. From a new main story questline, six new zones, the new jobs of Viper and Pictomancer, and much more, there are a lot of things to do in the game right now.

This includes grabbing as many of the cool new mounts as possible, including the adorable Capybara, or the hilarious Automatoise. However, there may be a new mount to reign supreme, perfect for flexing on other players.

Want to grab it for yourself? Here’s how to get the Wings of Resolve in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail: How to get the Wings of Resolve mount

The Wings of Resolve mount is a rare drop from the Everkeep trial on Extreme difficulty. The mount has a relatively low drop rate, meaning you could clear the trial a bunch of times and not even see the mount once.

It’s worth noting that mount drop is shared between the eight players who clear the fight, meaning the person who rolls the highest will receive the mount.

Alternatively, you can cash in 100 Resilient Totems at the miscellany vendor at Solution Nine for the mount. You get one of these totems each time you clear the fight, meaning you will have to beat the trial 100 times to guarantee a mount.

Similarly, if you have a bunch of spare Gil lying around you can form a party finder and others to run it with you, purchasing the mount from them. The price can vary from server to server, but since you’re paying each party member, this price point can easily rack up to tens of millions.