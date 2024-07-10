How to get the Automatoise mount in FFXIV Dawntrail

The newest expansion in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail brought a tonne of new content including mounts for players to grab. Here’s how to get the hilarious and techy Automatoise for yourself.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion has given players fantastic mounts such as the adorable Capybara and the grindy Ty’aitya. Another fantastical mount up for grabs is called the Automatoise, a tech version of a spinning tortoise that players love.

Looking to pick it up for yourself? Here’s how to get it.

FFXIV Dawntrail: How to get the Automatoise mount

The Automatoise mount can be purchased from the Dawn Hunt Vendor Ryubool Ja in Tulliyollal (X:13.9, Y: 13.5) for 3,200 Sacks of Nuts. Sacks of Nuts are the currency you get from completing hunts in Dawntrail and Endwalker regions.

You’ll need to unlock hunts to be eligible for this currency, which can be done by talking to the Wing of Protection Scout in Tulliyollal. Completing his quest – as well as Bol Ogaw’s located next to the Hunt Board – will unlock all hunts in Dawntrail, letting you take down all manner of beasts for currency.

Getting 3,200 Sacks of Nuts is not an easy task though, as slaying elite hunt marks by yourself can prove quite the challenge. Fortunately, the community has set up activities called Hunt Trains, which are a great method of obtaining the currency.

Hunt Trains have a leader or conductor who will gather a bunch of players and go through the various zones of an expansion, taking down the hunt marks that spawn there together. With such a large amount of players, the enemies you face become trivial, making it an easy way to get Sacks of Nuts.

You can find Hunt Trains by using Discord servers like Faloop or checking the in-game Party Finder, and joining from there.