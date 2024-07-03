How to get the Capybara mount in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail

Final Fantasy XIV’s newest expansion, Dawntrail, introduced a new adorable mount in the form of the Capybara (Mehwapyarra), here’s how to get it.

The newest expansion in Final Fantasy XIV brings a tonne of new content to the game. Dawntrail introduced six new regions, a new main scenario questline and story, two new jobs, and a whole lot more. With heaps of new content on offer, there are also a tonne of new rewards to snap up as you complete it.

One such reward is the adorable Capybara or Mehwapyarra mount. This cuddly creature is not only part of the story but is available to pick up if you’re willing to put in the effort.

Article continues after ad

Want to grab it for yourself? We’ve got you covered.

How to get the Capybara (Mehwapyarra) mount in FFXIV

To get the Capybara or Mehwapyarra mount in FFXIV Dawntrail, you’ll need to trade in 12 Ttokrrone Scales to the Miscellany vendor in Solution Nine. The mount is available under Sublime Curiosities, alongside the Mica outfit and head.

Article continues after ad

Gathering Ttokrrone Scales is no easy feat, however, as it requires you to complete The Serpentlord Seethes FATE in the Shaaloani zone. This is a rare FATE that spawns in a world boss meaning you’ll need to farm the pre-requisite FATEs beforehand to have a chance to spawn it in.

Article continues after ad

Alternatively, the Discord server Faloop is excellent for tracking the spawn of these rare FATEs and can give you a ping when you need it.

Square Enix The Serpentlord Seethes FATE is a rare spawn in the Shaaloani zone in Dawntrail.

It’s recommended to bring a fair few players to take on the FATE, as the boss itself is level 100, and hits like an absolute truck, easily wiping parties with a few mechanics.

Bring a few healers or Red Mages along so they can revive the party if they fall. You can also set your home point to the nearby Aetheryte, allowing you to respawn there and quickly head back over.

The amount of Ttokrrone Scales you receive from the FATE depends on your participation. Gold participation will net you six, meaning you’ll need to complete the FATE twice. It’s a good idea to party up if you can, since participation is based on aggro, meaning a fuller party will net you more aggro and in turn ensure you get a high enough participation.

Article continues after ad