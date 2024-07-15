One of the cutest minions available in Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail, the Alpaca Cria is a smaller version of the mount that you get at the end of the story. Want a new companion to match it? Here’s how.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion has given the game so much more content to explore. From a new main scenario questline, six new zones, the Pictomancer and Viper class, as well as a wealth of minions and mounts to collect, there’s lots to do in the game right now.

One of the rewards for completing the main scenario questline is the cute Alpaca mount, which is apt considering our adventure through the lands of Tural. While every player gets the Alpaca mount, you’ll need to put in the hard yards if you want the minion.

Fortunately, we have a handy guide for you on just how to get the Alpaca Cria minion in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail.

FFXIV Dawntrail: How to get the Alpaca Cria minion

The Alpaca Cria minion can be purchased from the Bicolor Gemstone trader in Urqopacha for 700 Gemstones, once you’ve hit Shared FATE rank four.

Bicolor Gemstones are obtained by completing FATEs with greater participation offering more rewards. Generally speaking, you’ll receive about 16 per completed FATE, but with boosts from the Forlorn Maiden and completed boosted FATEs, this number can jump up to around 30.

The Shared FATEs menu can be found under the Travel tab, where you can check how many FATEs you’ve completed in each zone.

Similarly, you’ll need to hit Shared FATE rank four in Urqopacha before you can purchase the minion from the vendor. This is no easy task as you’ll need to complete a total of 66 FATEs in the zone to attain that rank.

It’s recommended that you complete FATEs in a party because it speeds the process up tremendously. FATEs are also a great source of experience, so hop onto a class you want to level while in said parties to grab some experience while you’re there.

While farming FATEs can be a bit of a grindy task, the rewards as well as the experience you get while completing them make it a worthwhile undertaking, especially if you want the Ty’aitya mount too.