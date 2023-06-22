Can you reset Ability Points in Final Fantasy 16?

Ability Points are essential to Final Fantasy 16’s single-player campaign since they determine your play style. While most players like racking up points and gaining access to new abilities, some may decide midway through that they want to switch things up a bit. Find out below if you can reset your abilities and how to do that.

Both newcomers to the series and longtime devotees have been won over by Final Fantasy 16’s innovative single-player gameplay, which moves away from the series’ signature RPG style. Within the game, the player assumes the role of Clive Rosfield, a legendary swordsman and First Shield of Rosaria tasked with guarding his younger brother Joshua — Dominant of the Phoenix — in the mythical continent of Valisthea.

The story of the game progresses as you unlock new Eikons, each with their own unique set of skills. At the end of each path, you’ll get access to a new set of abilities: a latent one, three standard ones, and an ultimate that may be purchased with ability points.

When engaging in combat, these are essential since they allow the player to tailor their strategy to the specific set of abilities at their disposal. For those who enjoy variety, however, the question of whether or not and how to reset ability points in Final Fantasy 16 may be a pressing one.

Square Enix Ability Points are a crucial part of combat in Final Fantasy 16.

Is there an option to reset Ability Points in Final Fantasy 16?

Yes, you can reset your Ability Points in Final Fantasy 16. During the gameplay, as you rack up points, you can head over to the Abilities tab to purchase or ‘Master’ different abilities by holding X.

In contrast to the low cost of some skills, others may come at a high price. When you have mastered an ability, you can use the key binds displayed next to it in combat.

How to respec Ability Points in Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix Players can easily respec their Ability Points for free in the game.

You can easily respec (reset) an ability by first going to the game’s menu and pressing the Options button on your controller, then selecting the Abilities tab by pressing the L2 and R2 buttons. Then, you can choose to respec a single ability or all of them simultaneously at once.

Meanwhile, holding down the Square button while the cursor is above a specific ability will respec just that one. However, if you wish to respec all of your abilities at once, you can do so by holding down the touchpad, which will result in a total refund of all your Ability Points.

In case you want to automate the process of spending your Ability Points in Final Fantasy 16, you can alternatively hold down the L3 button to assign Recommended Abilities to your character.

That's everything you need to know about resetting Ability Points in Final Fantasy 16.

