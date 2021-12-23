How to complete The Dark Inside Trial in FFXIV Endwalker: All encounters, bosses, & how to start

FFXIV’s trials will test even veteran players. Here’s how to complete the Dark Inside Trial in Final Fantasy 14’s Endwalker expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker follows the adventures of the Warrior of Light through the apocalyptic event known as The Final Days, the conclusion of a story arc that began in A Realm Reborn.

After arriving on the moon and failing to contain Zodiark, Fandaniel jumps into the cage of the unholy Primal, fusing with him and taking the form of the Eternal Darkness. Now it’s in your hands to defeat this vicious creature, and we’re here to help you with that.

Advertisement

Here’s how to complete the Dark Inside trial in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.

Contents

FFXIV The Dark Inside: How To Unlock

To unlock this dungeon, you must complete the following Main Scenario Quest:

The Martyr

Quest Giver: Lustrous Dog

Location: Mare Lamentorum (25.2, 30.8)

Level: 83

The Dark Inside Trial Fight – Eternal Darkness: Zodiark

As a general note, any party member can fall off the arena where this fight happens, so try to stay as much close to the center as you can.

Phase 1

Zodiark will use the following moves in battle:

Kokytos: Zodiark will use this attack first taking the HP of the entire party down to 1, so healers need to be fast at recovering the whole party HP.

Exoterikos: Zodiark shoots a beam at the side of the arena, where a triangle or square will soon appear. When the triangle shows up, a cone AoE will be shot through the arena, and you must move to the sides to avoid. If the square appears instead, half the arena will be hit by this attack, so move to the opposite side to successfully avoid.

Ania: This is a Tankbuster attack, which means it’ll target the Tank of the party and they must take it alone, as any other Role Class near will likely die.

Styx: One of the party members will receive a stack marker and you must group together to mitigate damage when it drops. However, in this case, there are several differences from any other stack marker. First, the marker will continuously explode inflicting very heavy damage. Not only the entire group must stack and remain like that for as long as the stack explodes, but also the healers must maintain healing and regen skills, and everyone else should mitigate damage using any mitigation tool their class possesses.

Paradeigma: Summons one of two creatures, either Behemoths or Snakes.

Behemoths: These creatures spawn in pairs, and they summon an AoE circle that covers a quadrant in the arena. Move to the safe zones to successfully avoid it.

Snakes: These creatures will spawn a pair of line AoEs across the arena, each taking up a quadrant. You must move to the safe zone on either side of the snakes.

Adikia: Two huge fists will hit the lateral sides of the arena, spawning two circle AoEs that meet in the center. Move to either north or south of the arena to successfully avoid.

Phlegeton: Three waves of AoEs will spawn under the party members, so keep moving to successfully avoid them.

Complete Control: Zodiark will transform, which starts the next phase.

Phase 2