Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: A New Power Awakens routes explained

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is filled with missions and epic battles, and each has a challenging alternate route for you to complete. However, some are harder than others, like A New Power Awakens.

Acting as the main fight in the Majin Buu Canon Arc on the Goku Canon Route, A New Power Awakens sees Goku go toe to toe with the deadly villains, Babidi and Majin Buu. After learning that Majin Buu is on the verge of being reawakened by Babidi, Goku steps in, only to get brainwashed back into the tournament he originally left, fighting Vegeta unwillingly.

After defeating him, Babidi manages to revive Majin Buu, meaning it’s up to Goku to take down both villains before they destroy the world. However, the speed at which you do so depends on the route you end up going down, and players have already reported it to be extremely challenging. So, here’s how to get both routes.

Canon ending: Defeat Majin Buu

Dexerto / Bandai Namco

The canon ending is pretty easy to get, all you need to do is fight Majin Buu normally.

Unless you manage to defeat him in record time without trying, you’ll likely get the canon ending, which sees Goku buying enough time for Trunks to find the Dragon Radar and leave West City. Goku will use Instant Transmission to return and leave Majin Buu to kill Babidi to gain his independence.

Completing this ending will reward you with 15,000 Zeni and Player EXP.

Alternate ending: Speed battle

Bandai Namco

The alternate ending gives players a small hint, telling them to “wear down your opponent within a given time.” However, that given time isn’t… given. Players are struggling to figure out whether that means they need to defeat the enemy within one minute, five, or even three.

Ultimately, what you need to do is complete the battle within three minutes, and once you get to Super Saiyan 3, which is unlocked through damage, you have one minute to take him down.

Speed is of the essence here, so make sure you’ve perfected your dodges, deflections, and attacks in general.

After the battle, Babidi ends up pushing Buu so hard that he snaps and kills Babidi in retaliation. Shortly after, Goku speaks to Buu about giving up his evil ways, to which he accepts but demands candy and someone to fight.

Goku brings all the people killed back to life using Dragon Balls, and wipes any memory of Majin Buu to solve any lasting issues.

After defeating him quickly, players will get 1,000 Zeni and Player EXP.

So, that’s how to complete both routes for the A New Power Awakens questline. While working on defeating this opponent in record time, it’s worth taking a look at our guide on all Goku branching paths in Dragon Ball for the upcoming battles, or some of the best characters you can use.