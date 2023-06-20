When does Final Fantasy 16 release? Date and times

Final Fantasy 16 is quickly approaching, meaning fans are eagerly anticipating the game’s release – but when does Final Fantasy XVI come out? Here’s the game’s release date and time so you can be prepared.

Bringing all the fan-favorite monsters, engaging stories, and tons of gory battles, Final Fantasy 16 is shaping up to be a fan favorite for both new and old players. Its demo introduced tons of new players to the world of Final Fantasy and has left fans eager to enjoy the game as soon as they can.

So, what time does Final Fantasy 16 come out in your time zone? Here’s everything you need to know to ensure you’re as prepared as you can be to enter this new and exciting installment of the Final Fantasy franchise.

What time does Final Fantasy 16 release?

Square Enix Not long until you can enjoy the thrills of Final Fantasy XVI.

Final Fantasy 16 will be coming to all platforms on June 22, 2023, at 12 AM in most regions. However, for those in the US, we’ve listed the release times below as they are a little different depending on where you live:

9 PM PDT

10 PM MDT

11 PM CDT

12 AM EDT

12 AM BST

There you have it, that’s the exact time and date that Final Fantasy 16 will come out. While waiting for it to be available in your area, take a look at some of our other handy Final Fantasy XVI guides and content:

