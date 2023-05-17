Final Fantasy 16 editions & pre-order bonuses

Following the trend, Final Fantasy 16 offers players many different editions of the game to purchase. Depending on what you want from the JRPG title, Square Enix has several versions available to purchase, so here’s a guide to each one of them.

From fancy Collector’s Edition to a basic physical or digital copy, Final Fantasy 16 covers it all. If the realm of different editions is new to you, then it’s time to get you in the know. In 2023, it’s fairly typical for most AAA games to release with multiple editions to choose from.

Final Fantasy 16 is Square Enix’s newest JRPG in the long-running franchise. As such, it deserves the crown of having multiple editions as much as anyone. If you’re unsure as to which game type you should pick up or which is better suited to you, this handy companion piece will spill all the action-packed beans.

Standard Edition ($69.99)

If you’re after a physical copy of the Final Fantasy 16 Standard Edition, then it will predictably come with the barebones minimum expected from this selection – one copy of the game.

Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

For a slightly meatier experience, the Deluxe Edition comes sprinkled with a bit more magic and summons a few more goodies for you:

A copy of Final Fantasy 16

Special Clive Rosfield SteelBook Case

Cloth Map of Valisthea

For the digital format of the Deluxe Edition, here’s the extra content you’ll get along the way:

Digital Mini Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Collector’s Edition ($349.99)

Seasoned Final Fantasy fans and players just generally hyped for Final Fantasy 16 might fancy the full-on Collector’s Edition. If that is you, here’s what you’re in for:

A copy of Final Fantasy 16

Special Clive Rosfield SteelBook Case

Cloth Map of Valisthea

Premium Statue: Phoenix vs Ifrit

Metal Eikon Pin Collection

Blood Sword (DLC)

Digital Mini Artbook

Digital Mini Soundtrack

Final Fantasy 16 pre-order bonuses

Pre-ordering Final Fantasy 16 will secure you a copy of the game, but it will also land you additional rewards that you can check out right here:

Braveheart Sword: All editions

Cait Sith Charm: All editions

Scholar’s Spectacles: Standard Edition (Digital), Deluxe Edition (Digital), Collector’s Edition

That wraps up everything you need to know about the game’s editions. For more guides and content on the title, check out our other articles down below:

