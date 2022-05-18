Final Fantasy 7 Remake director drops huge hint on Remake Part 2

Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Tetsuya Nomura made a brief appearance on a Japanese live stream, confirming that information surrounding Final Fantasy 7 will be shared in June.

During a promotional stream for the mobile battle royale title Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, Nomura commented on Square Enix’s upcoming plans for Final Fantasy 7’s 25th anniversary.

Though the director’s statement was brief, he all but confirmed the upcoming announcements would involve Final Fantasy 7, which likely means Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 news is on the horizon.

Thanks to a translation provided by RPGSite, fans got a clearer idea of what exactly Nomura meant during the live broadcast.

Reportedly, Nomura said: “Next month we’re planning to publish information related to 7’s 25th anniversary.

“I wonder how far I’m allowed to share about it [right now.] Next month we will publish various things.”

Nomura naturally kept his comments vague to not spoil or give away too much information too early. However, it’s at least clear that this information will relate to Final Fantasy 7 directly.

Considering fans know that Remake Part 2 is planned to be revealed this year, as reported by VGC, it’s incredibly likely that at least some news surrounding the game will be shared during the event.

Additionally, with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade released in 2021 and versions of the original Final Fantasy 7 available on virtually every modern platform, Remake Part 2 is the most likely candidate that we know of.

It is important to remember that Square Enix is usually working on a variety of titles behind the scenes, so there is always a chance that Nomura was teasing something else.

For example, fans still have very little information regarding Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis, which is the mobile RPG scheduled to release sometime in 2022.

Given the context and the way Nomura teased the news, it would make sense that Nomura was speaking about Remake Part 2. Regardless, it won’t be too much longer until we find out what Square Enix has in store for Final Fantasy 7 fans.